Editor's note: Due to its length, the following submission by the author appears in the online version of the website only.
My dear, Mr. Mayor:
From my deepest core, I greatly admire your love for your hometown, and I can easily imagine what goes through your mind when you take your walks around Rutland and observe how it has become a different entity than when you walked these streets in the 1960s. When you were president of the board of aldermen, I was always dazzled by the quick astuteness of your parliamentary skills to adroitly understand and guide agendas through the labyrinth of legal permutations.
The election results of 2022 overwhelming disagreed with Brenda Siegel's take on our societal ills as they take place in real-time all around us. No doubt the hotel voucher program and the bail situation are egregious examples of a "public safety priority." These poignant issues touch the surface of our malaise here in Rutland City, the county, the state and country. Our need for systemic changes to laws enacted by past legislation are deadly urgent. None of us don't make mistakes. We can make new choices.
In the sequel to "The French Connection," the determined cop Popeye played by Gene Hackman, goes to France with the fantastical notion of arresting his drug kingpin nemesis. Instead, he is kidnapped by the underlings of the drug boss and they very quickly addict him to heroin. The dogged detective immediately becomes a heap of helpless pathos but with intense care his vibrancy is restored. This is our story, here and now. Heaps of pathos in crannies everywhere.
Drug wealth of oppressive control is nothing new and has a long history. Our 43rd president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, grew up in an elite family because his maternal grandfather Warren Delano made his fabulous wealth in the mid-19th century by addicting Chinese people to opium.
For a very long time in our country, at least from the 1970s, raising taxes has been the deadly third rail of American politics and ended careers of many aspiring community leaders. Since I've been an adult, low tax rates have been legislated and private pockets have bulged. I will harp on it again, at the top of the mildew besotted Marble Bank is that guileful dictum, "VICTORY TO THE INDIVIDUAL OVER THE ODDS THAT BESET HIM." A seemingly admirable notion that has no small part in the dismal societal deterioration we witness daily.
Preventable human tragedies abound here in Rutland County – and everywhere. There have been some recent suicides; a six-year-old boy shooting his teacher; the post-partum psychosis of the young woman on 12 different pharmaceutical meds who killed two of her young children; the recent melee and death up at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh; and, plain old drug murders like on nearby Water Street last week.
Any of us could go on ad infinitum. So far, we have been very lucky here in Rutland City/County not to have had our own mass murder(s). In October 2019, a drug affiliated young man had the Rutland City police shoot him dead near Walmart. Had he been homicidal rather that suicidal, Rutland City would have been in the national news feeds. With all the angry poverty-stricken and disturbed youngsters in Rutland schools such a future outcome is not farfetched.
According to some journalists and economists, our current disparities of income go way back to comparisons with Egyptian and Roman times. Legislative institutions, certainly in Washington, and likely in Montpelier, too, are at the behest of donor money and create laws that elevate money to the top of financial pyramids. Those billionaires, Musk and Bezos, et al, have been legislated our wealth by our representatives in Congress, and their companies, and others pay minimal taxes and sometimes even receive million or billion-dollar rebates.
Here's the point I'm trying to make: We're facing an urgent crisis in Rutland City/County and prompt action for our public safety is abundantly clear. This is not a partisan issue. This crisis situation is personal for our community and the January talks you mentioned in your recent commentary can only work if those organizations are geared for emergency initiatives. Churchill's World War II leadership was based upon not surrendering and he led England though its darkest hour. This is our darkest hour and we must not surrender our sons and daughters to heaps of pathos by appeasing our "too much is never enough" complacency.
Rutland City in conjunction with Rutland County leaders need to bury any past grievances and conjoin forces to address the unending instances of our community deteriorations and redundant deaths. Innovation and novel precedents are imperative. The onus is on us.
Do you really want to read about your neighbor's cousin dying of an overdose? Or some friend's teenager committing suicide? Creating new local laws for dealing with the pathos of drug addiction, homelessness, bail reform, and the underlying Godzilla of imbalanced wealth distribution is paramount. Waiting for drawn-out solutions from Washington or Montpelier will result in more needless suffering and deaths.
The pathetic, disinherited and trouble making "freeloaders" and "legitimate homeless population" at the hotels are our local problem and we would be prudent to create CCC-like programs for public projects such as revitalizing Otter Creek. These programs need to have compulsory compliance or aid will be ended. These affected individuals need order and direction in their lives and it would be financially and spiritually better for everyone to put our wealth toward intensive care, rehab and work rather than warehousing people in prisons or spending it on housing vouchers.
In order to do so, we will need an assortment of businessmen, committed psychiatric social workers and correctional professionals to run such undertakings. For addicted and generational welfare persons, working at a job is a foreign language. Mostly, we need lots of accumulated local wealth and state and federal money to address this ruination.
Speedy proactive action can't wait. The corporations who have flourished here, the plethora of Christian churches (which are untaxed), and people in other denominations in the county might like to contemplate why they worship, especially if they have been touched by the drug virus. Successful well-renumerated individuals: the nonagenarians (90-100 years old), octogenarians (80-90), septuagenarians (70-80), sexagenarians (60-70), quinquagenarians (50-60) who have been beneficiaries of individual privatization and low tax rates need to do some soul searching and ponder about what a different social and economic world exists now than when we were kids. Do I want to keep saying, when are "they" going to do something about the mess in Rutland?
For my part, as a one-time organic stone sculptor, I have large works at the University of Connecticut that I would provide for sale to those of you who need to get to give. I could make these works available as my contribution toward a county-wide initiative. Creating a new organization or piggy-backing onto an existing one with an emergency emphasis that addresses the insidiousness of wealth inequality and its linked drug use that is killing our sons and daughters is imperative. If we have love in our hearts, this is no time for a slo-mo approach. Are 50 years worth of accumulated deep pockets and its comforts still more important that the lives of our brethren and facing the dangers our police forces can't protect us from?
With Depression pressures from socialists, anarchists, communists and unions, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, desperate to save capitalism, formulated his "New Deal" policies. He went to his elite friends and told them it was in their interests to give up some of their wealth. Otherwise, his friends could lose it all. They heeded his advice then. For our own sakes, consider his admonition. The forces for wealth equity have effectively been muzzled in the last 50 years, aka the recent abysmal worker railroad strike settlement, and the current Supreme Court's efforts to change collective bargaining laws.
At this time in our history, the power of money and government seem to be conjoined at the hip. We can make innovative precedent setting choices or choose to live with the fear that we don't get caught in some preventable stupid event.
My dear, Mr. Mayor, there is no time to waste. I encourage you to use your superlative parliamentary wizardry to cut through the slow-moving deliberative legislative process with decisive speed. The buck stops at your highest county seat desk, not in Montpelier, and our hometown and county need your love, experience and fast action now.
I'll finish with a quote from a pretty smart guy who lived in the past century and had innovative notions of how things work. Albert Einstein said: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."
Nicholas Santoro lives in Rutland.
