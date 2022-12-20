From where I sit, I see the top branches of the tallest silver maple tree in Vermont. Its nutrient-rich roots spread beneath my feet as I write.
This writing is an acknowledgement of the skillful road construction work done this summer on Maple Street. I particularly want to commend the accomplished sidewalk repair completed by experienced workers under the direction of public works Commissioner Jim Rotondo.
Maple Street — for a very long time, a back-breaking, bouncing strip of hills and valleys, holes, cracks and depressions, a mechanic’s walk to the bank — was completely reconstructed this summer at a large expense.
Because of the clay beneath the street, it was dug below the freeze line, a black porous membrane laid down, then different sizes of gravel were trucked in, and the road was eventually paved. Lastly, the concrete sidewalks were poured and smoothed by the DPW team and I believe, a specialized, sub-contracted company did the curb work.
In February 2022, after learning Maple Street had been chosen for a total redo, I spoke with Mr. Rotondo and our city forester-arborist Tim Smith about how they intended to handle the root-risen sidewalk in front of the tallest silver maple tree in Vermont.
Their solution was perfect. Jim Rotondo, Tim Smith and Ted Gillen decided exactly what was required to save the viability of this magnificent maple tree that witnessed Rutland’s ascent during the 50 to 100 years of wealthy times when our hometown was known as “marble city.” Now this vital organism witnesses Rutland’s acceptance of a violent drug culture in this neighborhood where preventable human tragedies are commonplace.
Despite this situation, I want to express my gratitude to Mayor Allaire and the decisionmakers who deemed it was due time to upgrade this beat-up northwest street. Even if the streets widths are being reduced by 2 to 6 feet, like along Killington Avenue, Library Avenue and here on Maple Street, it is a miraculous experience for me to see what a great job our local professionals and the workers who use their instincts, hands, backs and minds, have done. And, by the way, the kids really love the smooth streets and sidewalks for their skateboards, bikes and chalk art.
Take a Maple Street road trip sometime and discover just how capable we humans are of addressing our unsolvable problems with unusual solutions when the will exists to do so. Come visit the tallest silver maple tree in Vermont, and see how respectfully it was treated by DPW workers who manifested the perfect roundabout solution.
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.