From where I sit, I see the top branches of the tallest silver maple tree in Vermont. Its nutrient-rich roots spread beneath my feet as I write.

This writing is an acknowledgement of the skillful road construction work done this summer on Maple Street. I particularly want to commend the accomplished sidewalk repair completed by experienced workers under the direction of public works Commissioner Jim Rotondo.

