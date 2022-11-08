Apparently, besides being long-winded, I’m afflicted with forgetfulness, too, please forgive me. I’ll try to do better.
In order to facilitate a bustling downtown, it makes common sense to build the Rutland Hotel.
The divisive ghost of Redfield Proctor wants to return home to where it belongs, into its beautiful white marble crypt in the South Street Cemetery in Proctor. There’s no doubt Rutland City and Rutland County, in conjunction with the wherewithal of private enterprise, could find a way to collaboratively make this mutually beneficial undertaking happen. The legacy of 130 years of local divisiveness will start to evaporate with this kind of cooperation.
Rutland City has a rotten reputation as a drug capital. This affects the entire county because when people get the jitters about a place, they don’t come. Who does come to Rutland are lots of patients for RRMC medical services, especially now with boomer knee and hip replacements. There are Killington skiers, Amtrak passengers and business persons, etc. Amtrak offers 500 miles of advertising to attract people to visit and live. Killington and Amtrak seem to be invisible assets. The Rutland Hotel is the critical ingredient for a downtown transformation and an increase of visitors around the county.
As I have said, the Sculpture Trail is the focal point. By using Rutland’s stone heritage and placing massive sculptural stones around the city and county like Paul Aschenbach did in the early-’70s, and using our quintessential natural gifts of marble and farming, people will come here. Don’t forget, the goddess of agriculture, Ceres, is Vermont’s state symbol and sits atop the dome in Montpelier, so farming and making fresh organic food are pretty important Vermont activities.
Once the Rutland area starts using those old white and black signs that say Marble City, and direct travelers to the downtown Sculpture Trail, there will be a miraculous response due to our marble history here. The wisdom of using what we have at our fingertips, our stone heritage, is just common sense. The digital age offers the entire world as an audience for promoting our unique and multifold marble history. With climate change helping provide the beautiful November days like we’ve been having lately, now is the time for Rutland City, in conjunction with Rutland County towns, to build the Rutland Hotel, a landing spot for guests to fan out and explore the beautiful, warming paradise where we live. We need to use the remarkable marble legacy of Proctor as a foundational block for growth and, as well, entreat his ghost of divisiveness to return to its marble home for a long-awaited RIP.
The entire area will benefit when the hotel is built in the Hotel Berwick’s footprint (the Pit), or near Amtrak. So many businesses will necessarily bloom to serve the needs of a bustling downtown filled with creative entrepreneurs. Its construction will definitively provide the nectar for a downtown transformation, as well as a pleasant scent for every community in the county.
I’ll finish with my conclusion from “My Vision For Rutland:” It’s time for a “no holds barred” determined effort of the kind when a batter hits a ball past an outfielder, it takes an odd bounce, the runner looks over his shoulder at the relay throws to assess his chances for an inside-the-park homer, then audaciously takes the wide sweep around third base, goes for the plate and a winning score. Rutland needs that kind of inspiration. The Rutland Hotel is the inside-the-park home run for Rutland County.
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
