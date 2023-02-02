This writing is a miniscule attempt to address Christopher Scotellaro’s recent apt commentary.

During my years here in Rutland, there have been four mayors. I have witnessed the loss of companies and jobs, increased poverty, the drug uptake with its violence and deaths, homelessness, housing become less available, and the impotence and/or acceptance to alter our hometown’s descent into the opposite of what it had been before the glistening Marble Bank became a way station for serial financial institutions as the mildew steadily darkens the 1924 building’s beautiful white façade.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.