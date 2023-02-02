This writing is a miniscule attempt to address Christopher Scotellaro’s recent apt commentary.
During my years here in Rutland, there have been four mayors. I have witnessed the loss of companies and jobs, increased poverty, the drug uptake with its violence and deaths, homelessness, housing become less available, and the impotence and/or acceptance to alter our hometown’s descent into the opposite of what it had been before the glistening Marble Bank became a way station for serial financial institutions as the mildew steadily darkens the 1924 building’s beautiful white façade.
As long as the marble industry thrived here, Redfield Proctor’s successful political move to destroy the solidarity of the area was somewhat counterbalanced by people at least having labor jobs. Now, all Rutland County communities suffer from Rutland City being the drug capital of northern New England.
In light of these viral problems at the core of the county and the ineffectiveness of hometown leaders to reverse these problems, I’m proposing that a Rutland County Council be formed with representatives of the 22 townships to address these problems and reverse the “Division of Rutland” (an illustrative book by Linda Goodspeed) because the will, determination and capacity seem to be lacking.
We can reverse this scourge of debilitating problems and counting on the state and federal governments to bail us out is fanciful. It is our sons and daughters, husbands and wives who are dying, on the streets, etc., and their families, relatives, friends and all of us who are suffering. Perhaps our state representatives can find state and/or federal monies, but the onus is on local county communities in conjunction with Rutland City to bring about the long-gone solidarity. Rutland City cannot fix its deformities that affect all of our 60,000 county residents and, just like a drug addict, it needs help now.
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
