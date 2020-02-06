Dear Senators Warren and Sanders:
You must know our era started before we were born or even in grade school. On a hot July night at the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1944, Sen. Claude Pepper was blocked from nominating Henry Wallace. The 65% supporting uproar for his nomination was shut down by the Democratic Party Chairman Robert Hannegan. Subsequently, Harry Truman, Tom Pendergast’s underling, who said he wasn’t competing for the nomination, was nominated for the VP position to replace FDR whom everyone knew was in ill-health. Mr. Wallace was Roosevelt’s right-hand man in dealing with the Depression and then fighting fascism during the 1930s and during WWII. He rejected using the A-bomb, advocated for universal health care and detente with the Soviet Union, our war ally that won the war with our technology. It was apparent by 1944 that fascism would be defeated by the Allied forces. After years of successfully converting manufacturing over to war production, there was no way the defense industry was not going to capitalize and continue profiting from armaments production. Two weeks after FDR died, Truman met with Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov and set the hegemonic and divisive military tone of our era by lashing out and insulting him.
Now, 75 years later, both of you senators represent aspects of the world Henry Wallace had envisioned for post-WWII. The biggest difference is the fascism that had been defeated in its 20th-century European form, is now formulating in our American faces 24/7.
By the reckoning of pollsters, Americans want the progressive policies that you both put forward. Combined, there seems to be a considerable plurality. In light of the gravity in 2020 regarding the climate, corporatism, our military expenditures around the world, endless inequalities and the specter of full-blown fascism overwhelming our spasmodic democracy and world governments, I am beseeching both of you to find ways to conjoin into a team. After the New Hampshire primary, the 2020 Democratic field will be streamlined. Regardless of who turns out to be the front runner, I am suggesting both of you senators run together as a team before the end of the primaries. You must create a new humanistic dynamic, just as Trump created his own cult dynamic. With the divisive hate that will be directed at either and both of you, it makes perfect sense you bolster each other and not attack each other.
As a critical aside for consideration, it’s important for me to mention I grew up in Brooklyn like Senator Sanders. The current occupant of the White House grew up 4 miles away in Queens. Bernie is five years older than Trump. The significance of these two facts is as large as is the Brooklyn working class background of B and the privileged one of T. The point I am making here is NYC, the Big Apple and its culture is unique, as you must know. What I am saying is, having dealt with cowardly bullies in Brooklyn schoolyards, a critical component of this coming battle is that an ‘older guy’ with an instinctive street NYC mentality must be available to counteract an overconfident NYC underhanded schoolyard bully. B grew up with entitled bullies and knows, them and instinctively understands how to counterattack in-kind.
Senator Warren, capable as you are with confronting any issue with brilliance, that is not what primarily counts this year. We’re dealing with a brilliant media salesman/bully who circled around Hillary Clinton on the debate stage and later took the initiative by creating the narrative of her complicity with her husband’s trysts and won his crown. Our country and the world need your combined strengths at the helm of our ship. No matter which party’s candidate sits in the White House next January, there will be exponentially terrible times around the corner. This creepy guy has opened the floodgates of our American slave and extermination history that can never be exorcised with the innocence of American exceptionalism and requires endless diversionary bloodshed to deal with our deep guilt.
For the sake of Americans and the world community, I beseech you both to unify your efforts because we need your combined forces to address Sinclair Lewis’ notion of “It Can’t Happen Here.” It is happening here. You both need to unify very, very soon as we are rocketing toward a future of Paradise (California, that is), or Poverty Ridge, as it was originally called.
May the practical Depression-era and anti-fascist fighting skills Henry Wallace brought forth and his visionary humanistic ideas find coherence for both of you.
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.