Please consider voting “no” on Bond Article 1. Mayor Allaire’s cogent argument to vote “yes” for Bond Article 1 is extremely enticing and finally sounds like relief, for sure. Would construction begin this spring? Please read on and hear a tiny bit of background and let your mind weigh which oval you’ll darken while voting on March 3.
I was, and am, a full-blown, new street, well-lit sidewalk advocate. It’s extremely embarrassing to watch young mothers rolling their kids past the largest silver maple tree in Vermont here on Maple Street when the sidewalks are, well, you know, tricky, that is, dangerous. I’ve lived here since the beginning of this century. A couple of years back when I spoke with DPW Commissioner Jeff Wennberg about paving this street, he told me, because of its underlying makeup, this street, alone, would need its own bond, that is, digging down 4-5 feet to the frost line. It was last paved when John Cassarino was Rutland’s mayor, that’s a while ago. God bless St. John! It was dug to a shallow depth then, and now requires Pine Hill Park biking skills to negotiate it.
In case you haven’t noticed, our entire society has changed in quite unequal and skewed ways over the last 30-40 years. This town was once loaded with small businesses your grandparents and parents ran and sold the stuff we still buy, but in different kinds of stores. There was a much larger population then, and with the marble, manufacturing, railroads, higher federal and state taxes and well-compensated, one-working-adult families providing City Hall with tax income, infrastructure improvements got done. Everything was newer then, too, with fewer maintenance needs and costs.
Now, large corporate behemoths like Walmart, Price Chopper, TJ Maxx, Walgreens, GE, Casella’s, Verizon, Staples, McDonalds’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys and Starbucks, ad infinitum, have replaced local mom ‘n pop businesses while, in any meaningful way, lacking committed investment with this community. As fewer local small businesses exist where one can buy stuff, there are many more, larger and heavier trucks maneuvering around the streets here, as well as delivering your packages, fuel, picking up your garbage, etc.
Streets are engineered with different depths and widths. When Library Avenue was redone with a new street and sidewalks, the street was narrowed so that if both sides have parked cars, the space in the middle is a real squeezie.
That the two-working-adults families and a lessened population should be asked to pay for this bond without at least some financial cooperation from the behemoths that certainly help to bust up our streets, seems, well, ‘er, kind of, sort of, just like “socialism,” but for the well-off, well away from here.
I am suggesting two things. Before March 3, we definitely need some details in a public forum of what City Hall with DPW and its engineers envision: which streets, what depths, how wide, lighting. It’s time to re-assess the 20th-century bonding model itself, which presumed citizens have enough income for these seemingly minimal extra costs. Now that far-away corporate interests consume vast amounts of our money, perhaps it’s time to devise a 21st-century way of financing this kind of infrastructure improvement that incorporates corporations into paying a fair share for local road construction that supports our mutual well-being.
In light of the many, many, many years of combined legislative, economic, legal and Rutland Charter experience of Mayor Allaire, past Mayor Wennberg, Board of Alderman President Sharon Davis, and the intelligence and dedication of our current aldermen and alderwomen, along with City Attorney Bloomer’s legal acumen, a novel financially legal way forward into our shared future is certainly attainable.
We have all been very patient for new streets and sidewalks. We have paid to maintain our vehicles. If you have lost your patience and can’t wait for upgrades and accept the premise that local populations are solely responsible for street costs, vote “yes.” We’re all tired of tripping while walking on our sidewalks! If you want more information about what’s to be done and who and how it will be paid for, then vote “no” until our municipal representatives give us details; and with inspired aspiration, provide new “democratic” ways to finance our future forward.
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
