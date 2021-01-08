Those who invaded the Capitol on Wednesday don’t see that they live in a great democratic country. They want a populist “strong” leader and even a dictatorship to feel safer. They are threatened by change. This is reflecting a mental health and transformational crises collision.
Unfortunately, changes to ensure this planet remains livable (climate) and to redress inequalities (race, gender, different abilities) do need to happen fast, which is destabilizing and threatening. This meets a population of adults who are not prepared for commitment to the greater good but rather, as survivors of varied early childhood trauma, are focused on their immediate benefits.
Our leaders will have to contend with this volatile segment of the population, their voices amplified by social media. No civil debate in a house chamber or between friends for them. Only the safety of rehashed conspiracies among similar-minded crowds, behind Twitter or Facebook profiles.
We need to enforce clear boundaries to inappropriate citizens’ behavior, including on social media and re-establish a code of ethics for the news we are fed. Finally, we need to put education and early childhood a priority. It is the key to preventing trauma and to growing well-adjusted, cooperative adults. In the meantime, democracy is not safe, and it’s hard telling if we will get to brighter days.
Rise of nationalism and extremism is not only for the Middle East countries. It is rampant and gaining strength everywhere. Our younger generation of adults, immigrants, people of color, women and people with different cognitive and physical abilities, are the lifeline to a more just, safe, sustainable and rejuvenated future for all.
It’s time to shut up, work hard, extend a hand and our heart to family, friends and community, and embrace change for a livable present and to make a sustainable future for all.
Liliane Savard lives in Montpelier.
