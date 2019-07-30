The Green Mountain National Forest wants to clearcut your wild backyard, and it doesn’t want to hear what you think about the environmental impacts.
Without an in-depth, site-specific analysis, or customary public comment opportunity, the Manchester Ranger District of the Green Mountain National Forest is racing to cut 15,000 acres of Vermont’s most intact forests, in an effort it calls the Early Successional Habitat Creation Project.
In simple terms, creating 15,000 acres of “early successional habitat” means a total area one-and-a-half times the size of the city of Burlington, spread across parcels in southern Vermont, will go from forest to stumps.
Approved on June 28 by Forest Supervisor John Sinclair, up to 12,000 acres could be clearcut or receive similar treatment, benefiting relatively few species at the expense of overall biodiversity. Included in the proposed harvest are more than 4,000-acres across eight different Inventoried Roadless Areas, some of which have been proposed for Wilderness designation by Congress within the last 15 years. As planned, the project could jeopardize chances for these Roadless Areas to receive additional protection.
This type of fast-track, cursory review with little public accountability could soon become the norm. The U.S. Forest Service is proposing radical changes to the way that it implements one of our nation’s bedrock laws, the National Environmental Policy Act. The modifications would give a green light to large-scale timber harvests — like this one — without thorough examination of impacts to water quality, wildlife habitat, local economies or human health.
To accomplish the harvest, the Green Mountain National Forest will construct or reconstruct 34 miles of new roads through some of the most ecologically intact landscapes in all of New England. Cutting units will run right up to the boundaries of the Peru Peak, Big Branch, Lye Brook and Glastenbury Wilderness areas, reducing their ecological integrity and possibilities for their future expansion.
Road building and clearcutting create vectors for invasive plants and threaten wildlife that depend on mature, unbroken forests like pine marten, a Vermont endangered species that has recently rebounded in the very locations the Manchester Ranger District plans to cut.
To add insult to injury, the Green Mountain National Forest curtailed the standard comment process by eliminating the public’s chance to provide input after the release of an Environmental Assessment. Does the Forest leadership value public input? Why didn’t they analyze alternate proposals that excluded sensitive areas?
For the last 15 years, I have worked in wilderness stewardship for the U.S. Forest Service and in advocacy for public interest nonprofits. As a former member of consensus-based forest restoration collaborative groups, composed of representatives from the conservation community and timber industry, I support appropriately-scaled and sited timber harvest. This project is neither.
My colleagues and I cannot remember a similar effort that was approved without a detailed Environmental Impact Statement as required under the National Environmental Policy Act, or multiple opportunities for public input. At best, the Forest’s leadership team is putting expediency ahead of transparency; at worst, it may be breaching the law.
I wish we could assume that this slap in the face was a fluke. But the forthcoming Somerset Integrated Resource Project, currently under review, was similarly designed with an expedited process that shortchanges public participation.
New England’s few remaining roadless landscapes, including important ones on the Green Mountain National Forest, are invaluable for the biodiversity and climate-warming carbon they safely harbor. They are an insurance policy for an uncertain future.
Call Forest Supervisor John Sinclair today to voice your disappointment with the Early Successional Habitat Creation Project. And be sure to submit a comment online by Aug. 12, to weigh in on proposed changes to National Environmental Policy Act regulations that would effectively remove the public from decisions on National Forests.
Green Mountain National Forest staff — entrusted with stewarding your public lands — are pushing the boundaries of what they can get away with. It’s time for Vermonters to remind National Forest managers who’s boss.
Zack Porter is a conservationist and natural resource management professional. He writes from Montpelier.
