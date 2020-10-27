Over the governor’s veto, the Vermont House and Senate passed the GWSA bill. I read the bill and kept looking at what the bill proposes for steps to be taken. There aren’t any. The rules by which emissions are curtailed come from an appointed board and implemented by another appointed board. There are no specific decisions about what these boards can do as long as they meet the goals of the GWSA. If they don’t, the state can be sued for not meeting its obligations. The person to defend the state and taxpayers is T.J. Donovan, the attorney general who enthusiastically supports the bill. To most Vermonters, this is an onerous provision. It’s like getting advice from your spouse’s divorce lawyer on how to proceed with your divorce.
No one knows what the policy-making board will decide on when they go after carbon emissions. Perhaps they will force the delivery of electric vehicles to the state to come by electric vehicles themselves, but I doubt it. More likely, they will force more electric vehicles on the roads. Most people can’t afford these vehicles and when I searched the internet for electric trucks for sale, there were none in Vermont. There is a race to get these on the road, and perhaps they will be ready by the time fuel prices are taxed at up to 30 cents per gallon, but there is no certainty. It is unforeseen whether there will be enough electric capacity to run a full fleet of electric cars and trucks by renewable energy.
This board can outlaw any fossil fuel engines if it feels that is necessary to meet their goals. Will your lawnmower, chain saw, golf cart or three-wheeler be safe? Possibly not. Any new construction using traditional heating sources will have to pay for 10 years of carbon emission up front, adding two to five times the normal cost of the system. Nobody in that business will be able to compete with solar companies, which will be subsidized.
We only have a few businesses in Proctor where I live. It is unlikely those who deal in propane or oil will be able to survive. The economic destruction of these businesses will cost jobs and livelihoods that have taken generations to build. I, for one, would hate to see them go.
I urge all voters to vote against anyone who voted for the GWSA. Vermont’s contribution to climate change is a thimble in the ocean, but has potentially devastating consequences for our state.
Ted Schaft lives in Proctor.
