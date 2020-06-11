Dear RHS students: The images we’ve all seen over the course of the past week are disturbing and difficult to watch. It is hard to see images of men being killed in the street and to then get up from our computer screens and see a peaceful community around us. The difference can be jarring.
If you have had the feeling racism is something that happens somewhere else, to someone else, it’s important for you to know it’s not. Racism exists right here in our own community. It’s not necessarily a viral video on our phone, and it doesn’t come with a commentator doing a voiceover when it happens. It is more likely a comment you’ve heard from a friend or a classmate or something you’ve seen that later may strike you as odd. You might have been on the receiving end of it, or you may have been a bystander to it. To be clear, it’s wrong.
In addition to the reality of racism’s existence is the reality we have a responsibility to fight against it. To not engage in racist actions ourselves is important — but if we want a strong, healthy and welcoming community, we need to actively work against it. You’ve heard adults encourage you to “Take Action.” Some of us have seen racism first-hand, but everyone needs to know it’s our collective responsibility to stop it. This is what we’re talking about when we say we “lead lives of integrity.” These are core values for us.
If you’ve read “Born a Crime” in freshman English, or studied World History, you know racism is something that happens all over the world and has happened over the course of centuries. At this year’s GIN conference, we looked at the topic of inclusivity and last year, a group of students petitioned the board to fly a Black Lives Matter flag. These are all important and good first steps, but there is more work to be done. Every teacher in the school will complete implicit bias training this year and we’re going to follow it up next year. You’ll hear more about it when we return in the fall.
So what can we do now? I plan to do the following and invite you to join me:
— Listen to each other. Be an ally to classmates and families of color who have experienced or witnessed racism. These events affect your classmates in many ways and they need you to be kinder than necessary.
— Think about your own thinking. The implicit bias training from the GIN conference can be accessed here, and if you’ve already completed that, you can visit this site to understand the topic further.
— Engage in uncomfortable and respectful conversations about the problem of racism. If you see it, address it.
The last weeks of distance learning have reinforced for me an important point. When people talk about Rutland High School, they’re not talking about a building. RHS has continued to function even though the halls and classrooms have been empty. Instead, RHS has existed over the internet during video classes between teachers and students. The school community is made up of the people and the caring and empathetic relationships between them.
So, if RHS is going to be good or bad, racist or anti-racist, it’s a question of whom we choose to be. It’s going to be up to us because we are Rutland. We, the adults in the building, miss you and we are proud of you. If you’re struggling with everything you’re seeing around you, I encourage you to reach out to a trusted adult, like a guidance counselor, a favorite teacher, or you can contact me at greg.schillinger@rcpsvt.org. Until we are together again, please continue to think about how you can ensure Rutland is the community we want it to be.
Greg Schillinger is Rutland High School associate principal.
