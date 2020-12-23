I write to provide an update on the progress of the RHS Mascot Advisory Committee. Recognizing our shared and vested interest, it is important that we are all aware of the progress of this work.
Earlier this year, the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners charged the school administration to “work with the student body to come up with a new mascot” that will inclusively represent the school community and to bring that suggestion to the board by their February board meeting. To that end, I sent an invitation to the entire student body inviting them to serve on the committee. All those who responded that they had an interest, were asked to describe their involvement in school, their skills and the interests they would bring to the committee. All those who responded to this second set of questions were invited to serve as members of the committee.
At our first meetings, we reviewed the language of the board’s motion as a description of the scope of our work and the district’s vision statement as the description of who we aspire to be as a school community. In our discussions, we’ve distinguished between the mascot name and the imagery associated with the name. Students were then asked to list the characteristics that distinguish the history of Rutland schools and the Rutland community. In addition, they were asked to identify the characteristics that embody the future of RHS.
The characteristics that have risen to the top of our list are as follows: We are hard-working, united, strong, persistent, intelligent, inclusive, passionate and we demonstrate integrity and respect. These characteristics will now serve as the criteria by which we assess suggestions for a new mascot.
The next step in the process will be to distribute an electronic survey to the school and the larger community asking for suggestions of a new name that demonstrates the characteristics that have been highlighted. Respondents will be asked to explain how their suggestion embodies those characteristics. This form may be found at this link, bit.ly/RHSTeamName on the Rutland High School website and on the Rutland High School Facebook page. Every student and family will receive a link to the form via email.
The committee will then begin the challenging work of synthesizing and coordinating the survey responses into specific suggestions. These suggestions will be brought to the student body for their consideration and feedback before bringing a final suggestion to the board.
I am proud of the 20 students serving on the Mascot Advisory Committee who have volunteered to do this work during a difficult time. While this diverse group does not always agree with one another, they have demonstrated maturity beyond their years as they have worked together to come to a consensus.
Thank you for your interest in this work. Please keep an eye out for an online survey which will seek your suggestions and input on the new mascot. If you have questions or would like to discuss this process further, I am available at greg.schillinger@rcpsvt.org.
Greg Schillinger is Rutland High School principal.
