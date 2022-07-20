In an NBC5 story in May, Burlington’s Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said Burlington was seeing an uptick in crime and “disorder” caused by members of “affinity groups” who knew each other but weren’t gang members. NBC then added footage of young men of color in the streets to illustrate his statements. Murad had not identified the ”affinity” groups as young BIPOC men, yet the NBC TV staff inferred Murad’s meaning and chose to make the story blatantly racist. Two weeks later, Chief Murad reported to the Burlington Police Commission that people of color are both the majority of victims and the majority of perpetrators of gun violence.

Murad’s statements use coded speech to garner support from white people by drawing on conscious and unconscious racial-based fears that Black people are violent. This can frighten both white and Black people about crime, lead to more aggressive police activity, and more police racial profiling. What happens in Burlington is important to the whole state. Racial profiling by the police is bad for Burlington and bad for the state and local police departments. It sends a dangerous message to all Vermonters, Black and white.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.