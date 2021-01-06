After reading several articles and individuals claiming the Rutland Raiders “arrowhead” was racist, I began to do my own research. Arrowheads are among the most easily recognized artifact in the world and often the subject of a number of misconceptions. They are commonly associated with Native-American history here in the United States and in Vermont. The arrowhead has been around much longer, dating back to the Stone Age and has been found all over the world. Native Americans believe an arrowhead represents a symbol of protection and strength. An arrowhead also acts as a symbol of courage.
So if the Native-Americans feel that way about a symbol, then how is it racist? How are we hurting them?
The logo for the school was changed in 2000. The imagery prior was, in fact, controversial and would be deemed hurtful in the state in a time where we are today. I do not feel the mascot should be changed again! I strongly disagree with several statements made by individuals who claim the arrowhead symbol has caused Native-Americans to drink or be depressed. If you learned anything from a history class, if they teach those still, then you would know Europeans traded goods that they had for goods the Native-Americans had. Native Americans were not force-fed anything. Diseases within the Native-American tribes occurred only with the addition of travelers from oversees. Native Americans believed in medicine doctors and not real doctors, so to say they were suppressed and not allowed proper care, is absurd. They were simply following their own beliefs and it is hard for some individuals to break course and culture.
As a member of the surrounding community, it had been clear that individuals feel there is one and only one voice and those who have opposing views have had our chance to speak. We have been labeled “bigots” and “racists.” It is so kind of you to label me when you don’t even know me. Have you ever been bullied? Have you ever left a situation because of how someone talked to you? Have you ever been “talked at” instead of listened to? That is exactly how I feel when corresponding with individuals who feel it is their way or no way and get others to follow suit. This is not just relevant to the mascot issue. I do not follow “cancel society.” I will not be bullied! I will not be talked down to just because I feel a certain way about something. I will not walk into a business and be looked down upon because of how I may look or if I disagree with the owner/manager. I can simply take my business elsewhere.
The message we should be sending our youth is that it is OK to believe in something, it is OK to be different, to have different interests from their friends, it is OK to not have all the answers.
What should be encouraged is “strength,” “courage” and “protection” and that is what an arrowhead represents and it does not exclude any culture in its meaning. No one should be made to feel this particular imagery will hurt them in any way. There are definitely some other signs out there that are an issue, but the discussion of the mascot is the issue we are currently debating and not the other negative things happening in our communities.
Raider pride, one town, one school, one family, is what made me want to transfer my senior year but was not allowed to due to school politics.
Katie Schneider lives in Mount Holly.
