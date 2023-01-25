I want to thank John Klimenok for responding to my recent letter. It is always good to know that at least one person has read it. Indeed, it is even more satisfying that the reader is a critic, willing to challenge my thoughts and actions. It is only when our ideas are challenged that we grow.
I would like to apologize to John for not using his name. Having been reproached by the editor in prior years that other readers were complaining because a series of commentaries were just a private battle between John and me, I was hoping to avoid that charge. While John and I agree on the importance of public discourse, out of respect for those who do not, I tried to avoid that appearance. John, I am sorry.
It appears John’s primary complaint is my interpretation of Einstein’s actions. John’s conclusion was: “Einstein added the constant so that the universe would not be expanding." That is precisely what I was saying. If the universe were expanding, it had to be expanding from something smaller. That would violate Einstein’s desire to have a static and eternal universe. An expanding universe requires a beginning. A beginning is what secular (especially anti-Christian) scientists must avoid. If there is a beginning, then the first three Hebrew words of the Bible — “In the beginning God Created” — must be considered as a possible explanation of the beginning. If the Hebrews got it right over 3,000 years ago, what else may the Jews, and the Christians following them, have gotten right?
It appears Einstein, a truly great scientific thinker, did not want to be the person to tell the scientific community that the universe had a beginning. He used the famous constant to avoid going where his own work told him to go. That reflects one of the biggest intellectual problems in the past and today. So often we use our talents (God-given, I might add) to make things fit into what we want, rather than changing our ideas to fit the new knowledge. Einstein at least had the moral honesty to eventually admit he was wrong. Was there a cost to us from his delay? We will never know.
John describes this internal process very well. He says, “I want to learn as much as I possibly can about life and the universe. For me, science is the best way to do this.” I agree wholeheartedly, as far as science can go. However, there are realms of our existence that science cannot fully address, and therefore, John is unable to fully explore them. John himself said, “Many years ago, I had a major revelation — everything makes sense if there is no God.” Aside from the fact “revelation” is a very interesting choice of words, John has removed a whole realm, the spiritual realm, from consideration. How many others also live under that self-imposed constraint?
That is why I said that John, and so many others, live in a small universe. They cannot accept realities beyond the material world that science can explore. In fact, the most important things appear to me to be beyond their reach and therefore, they doom themselves to frustration.
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.