I was very concerned when I saw the bumper sticker — “I deserve fundamental human rights.” How wrong that message is. How mistaken that person is. Now, don’t jump on me — listen to what I will now say.
The word “deserve” means somehow you earn those rights. It also implies that you may not deserve them at some other time. The statement also implies that there is someone with the power to give them to you.
The real statement should be, “I have fundamental human rights.” They belong to me, precisely and only because I am a human being. No one gives them to me and no one can take them away from me. Someone with power over me may deny me my rights, but the rights still remain.
When did I get those rights? The moment when my father’s sperm fertilized my mother’s egg, a unique human being was formed. That fertilized egg was me and grew up to be me. It is the same for everyone with no exceptions. Moreover, no human person ever owned me or you, even the ones whom we depended on to support and care for us.
We all have the right to stand up for our rights but more importantly, we have the obligation to protect the rights of others. In fact, the more helpless a person is, the more dependent a person is, the greater is our responsibility toward them.
There is a basic hierarchy of rights. The foundation is the right to life. If at any time you do not have a right to life, then you do not have any rights.
I wish everyone to consider that what I have written applies directly to them. Each of you has the right to life and all that comes from it. Who are you to deny that same right to another person — regardless of that person’s size, location, dependency, characteristics, etc.
Either you have rights just because you are a human being — or you have no rights and depend on people in power to grant you privileges. Any privilege given can always be taken away.
Make your choice. Defend your rights and the rights of all by ensuring everyone has the right to life.
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.