Sometimes we have to clean up other people's garbage. That's just a part of life. For example, I've always had a frustration with people coming to my home and assuming they can crush out their cigarette and leave the never bio-degrading filter laying around in my driveway for my personal enjoyment.
I've dealt with this in several different ways: If I see someone smoking a cigarette on my property, I preemptively ask that they don't leave any of the remains for me to pick up; If I see someone leave me a cigarette butt, I'll ask them to pick it up and take it with them; and if left with no other option, I'll simply pick the cancer stick remains up and throw it away.
As a matter of fact, my issue with cigarette butts is illustrated on a much grander scale with the article "U.S. commits $1.15B to abandoned wells" (TA, Feb. 2). And that day's edition contained two more stories of the same nature: "Tribes reach $590 million opioid settlement" and "Purdue Pharma close to a new settlement."
In all the cases presented above, there is one constant, and that is that someone has decided they have the right to use anywhere they see fit as their free trash dump. The latter three cases, for that matter, has them forcing their way onto my property to sell for their own profit, the cigarettes that are then left littering my property.
But as Arlo Guthrie taught us so many years ago in "Alice's Restaurant," there is real action that can be taken against those who use our planet as their personal trash dump: make ’em pay and make ’em clean up their mess. Cigarette butts in my driveway are a nuisance, but the society-wide problems being left on our planet by the wells and massive opioid addiction problem (yeah — there's your manmade epidemic for you Q-sters) are a real and direct threat to our children, their children and their opportunity to have a realistic chance at a healthful and sustainable future.
Or we can just keep cleaning up other people's garbage and tell the kids to screw off.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
