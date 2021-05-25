I am old enough to remember:
— When Montpelier forced all the merchants to remove overhanging signs so we could see its historic buildings. Today, sign pollution reigns supreme.
— When drug companies were the worst of the pariahs. Vermont law forbids a drug representative from providing a meal at a talk (even out of state) because of the “pressure” they put on doctors. Today, we willingly accept their latest product with no questions asked and the state arranges bribes to encourage people to take the drugs. The drug companies, meanwhile, reap huge profits.
— When we respected the Nuremburg Code which requires full informed consent to be part of any medical trial. Now, we praise our governmental and social leaders coercing this drug trial on everyone. Note: I challenge anyone questioning this statement to show they got fully informed by explaining in their own words how the “vaccines” work. I put vaccines in quotes because they are not your grandparents’ vaccines.
— When in March 2020, I was encouraging our leaders to require masks while the CDC was telling us (knowingly falsely, I might add) we should not use them.
— When India was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases (just two weeks ago). The news just was filled with stories. Since they started using Ivermectin, cases and deaths are plummeting except, of course, in the Indian State which outlawed that medication’s use.
— When in January of this year, Mexico was being adversely impacted by COVID-19. After using Ivermectin nationwide, cases and deaths are plummeting. Excess deaths are almost at normal levels.
— When the slogan of the year was “My Body, My Choice.” An absolutely true statement as long as you recognize the body of the child in the womb is his/her own also.
— When I got the flu three years ago, I was treated immediately. Early treatment is the best way to go with any medical problem. Seems not to be the case for COVID-19, even though there were, and are, effective treatments and prophylaxes from cheap repurposed drugs.
I am not anti-vaccine. There is a place for even the current ones as long as everyone makes a personal choice based on the risks specific to them. This requires honest information on the vaccines and treatment options. Honest information is, unfortunately, the one thing we have not been given.
I am old enough that soon it will not matter for me.
However, I cry for the younger generations.
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
