Could have, should have, and didn't — thoughts on a Vermont Strong vs. COVID failure: It should have been a slam dunk. Vermont has been preparing for 30 or more years. When the crunch came, all that accumulated knowledge was tossed aside. It is a sad story to reflect upon.
A few examples are enough to show how badly we threw opportunities away. Let us look at attitudes toward giant pharmaceutical companies, primary care and wellness.
Pharmaceutical companies — Vermont was a leader in not trusting the giant pharmaceutical companies. Yes, they have produced many valuable medicines, but they are extremely corrupt. They must be approached with extreme skepticism. Proof? Five of the largest settlements:
GlaxoSmithKline (2012) $2 billion civil, $957 million criminal, $43 million forfeiture.
Pfizer (2009) $1 Billion civil, $1.3 billion criminal.
J&J (2013) $1.72 Billion civil, $419 million criminal, $66 million forfeiture.
Abbott (2012) $800 Million civil, $500 million criminal, $198.5 Million forfeiture.
Eli Lilly (2009) $800 Million civil, $515 million criminal.
Looks like Vermont was right not to allow health care professionals to take any payment or gifts from these companies.
Primary care — One way to get the greatest value from our health care system is to encourage primary care physicians. Doctors who know their patients and see them regularly are the ones to catch so many conditions early. This allows early treatment, and early treatment means better outcomes.
Wellness — Vermont has encouraged healthy lifestyles as the best way to avoid serious conditions and to allow the best outcomes when illness does occur. These include nutrition, supplements as needed, exercise, stress avoidance, etc.
What happened in Vermont when COVID came?
We gave the pharmaceutical companies free rein. We accepted what they gave us and allowed them to manipulate politicians, media and our doctors. Where was the scrutiny? Where was the data? Where was Vermont as a leader? Seems that we just accepted the decrees from on high — decrees the giant pharmaceutical companies had a large part in determining.
Our primary care doctors were basically shunted to the side. Instead of doctors evaluating and treating their individual patients, those doctor offices were basically closed. Had the State allowed those doctors to practice medicine as doctors, they would have found there were effective treatments and much needless pain and suffering would have been avoided. Instead of encouraging independent thinking, trying out possible treatments and sharing the best practices, our doctors allowed themselves to be locked into a highly regimented and rigid system. One result of this — while we ridiculed and banned treatments, those same treatments, while not perfect, helped many people around the world.
We threw wellness out the window. The simplest things — such as ensuring adequate levels of Vitamin D and the zinc — were never tried. Exercise became difficult to do. Mental health was severely compromised by the isolating impact of lockdowns. The list goes on.
Vermont Strong? Is it a real, vibrant, living reality or is it just a hollow shell?
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.