Open letter to Gov. Phil Scott:
I read your inaugural address with great interest; in it you mention two points, which I believe to be of particular interest and importance to rural Vermonters — your COVID-19 response and last-mile broadband.
Most Vermonters, not all, are studiously following all of the most stringent CDC guidelines and yet their lives are being adversely affected by the disease and many are contracting COVID-19 through no fault of their own. Fortunately, many states are currently offering them the protections offered by vaccinations, starting with those in the greatest jeopardy, the older that age 75 population and/or those with high-risk conditions; unfortunately, your administration is not among them. Nor are you offering any plan to remedy this inequity. Vermonters are needlessly dying every day while most of the vaccines you have on hand sit frozen in storage, not to mention the lives and families who lie in ruins and businesses that are languishing. While I can’t ask for miracles, I can ask that Vermont perform at least as well as others have proven themselves capable of. It must be pointed out that a large part of your campaign, and arguably a major reason for your victory, was your claiming credit for the state’s successful COVID-19 response.
Speaking frankly, what have you done for us lately? In light of the lack of your administration’s receptiveness to phone calls or its issuance of any substantive updates from you in over a week, how are you going to quickly and efficiently expedite the vitally important solutions to this life-threatening tragedy Vermonters are bravely facing? Please keep in mind your lack of responsiveness and leadership will inevitably cause large numbers of needless deaths, familial hardships and economic destruction in the very near future! Time is of the essence.
You mention placing a priority on internet broadband. This is a problem that has plagued the most rural of Vermonters since the advent of dial-up. Despite endless promises from the state and federal governments, including yours, it remains unsolved and barely even addressed. If not for the efforts of local groups and small independent companies, like Great Awk Communications (at its own expense) and now the very responsive NewCo, we would still be unserved. Because of them, and some others, things have improved somewhat but we remain at best, underserved. To the best of my knowledge, virtually none of the new grant funding has been earmarked for us, the last-mile Vermonters, especially those in southern Vermont. Particularly during COVID-19, this presents huge problems to our school children, sequestered families and small businesses, yet you have not provided any substantial help. It’s our turn!
When can we look forward to you turning your priorities and promises into effective actions?
Fred Schwacke lives in Bondville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.