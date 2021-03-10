This is an open letter to our Vermont legislators: As I have written to some of you before, 11 years ago, we formed the Tri-Mountain Broadband committee to secure high-quality broadband for the underserved and unserved sections of our communities (Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry and Winhall, as well as parts of Manchester, Jamaica and Weston).
We had been receiving wireless broadband from a company called Great Awk Wireless which has deemed it impractical and financially impossible to continue providing service.
Faced with this untenable situation, we formed the Tri-Mountain Broadband Committee and sought the help of our state and local governments to rectify the situation. Despite huge grants and loans to local telephone companies, and their promises to bring service to our folks quickly, nothing came of it. We contacted virtually every state and federal agency, as well as our elected officials, to seek help, and none was forthcoming.
We resorted to the traditional Vermont way of doing things. With the help of our local community, the ski areas and businesses, we were able to create an environment that allowed GAW, now New England Wireless, to continue and under NewCo, they greatly improved and expanded our service. From the date of our first committee meeting, it only took a matter of months to have the new service up and running superbly. It served us well for many years until the internet passed us by and our connectivity needs increased dramatically. In spite of their best efforts, NewCo has maxed out their current technology and can only, in rare geographic locations, meet our communities’ needs without a major upgrade.
Despite a decade of endless promises from the state and federal governments, including our congressional delegation, the issue of making broadband ubiquitous throughout every Vermont household remains unresolved and has been barely even seriously addressed for our most rural neighborhoods. Estimates show more than 600 homes in our area alone remain unserved or underserved according to federal guidelines. It is critical we understand that the combined effects of time and COVID-19 have created a thunderous internet paradigm shift for Vermont’s rural families.
Our telephone service provider, Consolidated Communications, now offers slow and undependable broadband over aged copper lines. Despite financial commitments from the state, they have no scheduled plans to upgrade them (the best and most optimistic guess is something close to 5 years out). As you well know, 5-year plans don’t matter to school kids, struggling families, those who can’t effectively work at home and small businesses such as Vermont’s cottage industries which are struggling in the internet age!
To the best of my knowledge, virtually none of the new grant funding has been earmarked for us, the truly last-mile residents of southern Vermont’s tri-mountain area. Certainly not for the foreseeable future. And there are no current plans to serve those who will remain out of the cost-effective reach of the state’s fiber proposals. We simply are not profitable enough. It is a time to think innovatively and time is of the essence.
With your help, we can bring other more cost-effective solutions to our communities quickly. They are proven in environments like ours. In terms of initial investment which approximate 20% of that required for fiber implementation, these immediately deployable solutions that offer a minimum of 25 Mbs down and 6 Mbs up exist today and can realistically be in operation by fall of 2021. Considering the low cost of this technology, it leaves the door open for pursuing more expensive and long-term fiber-based solutions for the future. All we need is your help. Can we count on you?
Fred Schwacke lives in Bondville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.