The Vermont State Colleges System has been in serious financial straits for several years.
During the past few days, the VSCS chancellor proposed a reorganization plan designed to rescue the sinking ship. Part of the idea was to replace Castleton University (CU) President Dr. Karen Scolforo with Northern Vermont University (NVU) President Elaine Collins, when the campuses of Lyndon and Johnson were shuttered.
As of this writing, none of the VSCS campuses are closing, but CU has lost its very capable president thanks to the clumsy and amateurish actions of the VSCS leadership and board of trustees. During the special May 6 board of trustees meeting, we learned that at the April 27 meeting, the board accepted Dr. Scolforo's resignation, but without a formal vote. In the meantime, an interim chancellor was appointed and vacancy for an interim CU president became a reality.
Former chancellor Spaulding's proposal certainly was a wake-up call for Vermont because the survival of VSCS is at stake. NVU and Vermont Technical College alumni, students and the affected communities have become energized over the long term adverse effects the schools' closures would have.
CU has suffered an immediate real-world loss. The ineptitude, lack of transparency and boorish behavior of the former chancellor and the VSCS board of trustees are inexcusable. A gifted educational leader has been treated with utmost disrespect. I am deeply dismayed, disappointed, embarrassed and angered by the turn of events. Dr. Scolforo has proven herself to be a valued member of the Castleton community. She typifies "The Castleton way" and quickly learned to bleed 343 green. She deserves better.
Scott Lobdell
Castleton
