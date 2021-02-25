I grew up in a small village, in more innocent times, and had the good fortune to be able to explore the countryside and develop a bond, I should say a love affair, with nature, our Mother Earth. I talked to the trees and they talked to me. I was free to play outdoors with my friends and we played in the dirt and mud — and made mud pies, which I recall we ate often when we played dinner-time.
We now know eating mud pies is not unhealthy for children; it is, in fact, advantageous to the immune system. Children raised with no exposure to bacteria, viruses and parasites are more likely to develop allergies and asthma. Soil is a good snack! However, if playgrounds and lawns are sprayed and covered with pesticides, then soil becomes a seriously unsafe snack.
Children today can’t play outdoors and enjoy all Mother Nature’s offerings, including mud pies? Why? Glyphosate! Roundup! So unfair! How can children develop a relationship with nature if they can’t be exposed to its wonders and beauties without being harmed for having done so. Glyphosate is a toxic chemical that has been proven to cause lymphoma and other nasty debilitating illnesses. So not only are we depriving our children of a healthy bond with nature, but we are endangering their health, should they venture to experience nature.
We need to stop using insecticides and herbicides and develop other means of controlling unwanted weeds. There are many alternatives! One way is to change our idea of beautiful! What is beautiful? What is beautiful about a solid green lawn? Why not a rock-garden lawn or a lawn full of flowers? We need some individuality, some diversity in our expression of beauty! Diversity has always proven to be a healthier alternative to uniformity.
Experiencing nature and developing a protective bond with Mother Earth is what we want for our children — we need our young to fight for the well-being of our beautiful planet and enjoy eating mud pies along the way.
Letitia Scordino lives in Dorset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.