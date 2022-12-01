This is a time of global trauma. Collectively we're facing a warming planet, pandemics, racial and social injustices, growing authoritarianism, the horror of war and global instability unlike anything we've seen since the end of the Second World War.
— "Dharma Talk: Facing Fear in a Traumatized World," Tara Brach
And et tu (too), Rutland? Certainly, our community can't escape from these international notions, not without a lot of assistance from the worldwide populace.
On the other hand, local Rutland emotional trauma and economic problems are well within the reach of all of us who live in Rutland and the surrounding areas.
But before I get to one local problem and some solutions (of which I have made a major pursuit, now late in my ninth decade), let me add some enlightenment about why my solution can reduce many of the negative aspects of our local dilemmas and offer several advantages for our local emotional trauma and our local economic conundrums.
Experts tell us from the earliest times that art has been a mainstay in every human culture. If you ask why, these experts will tell you art helps human beings understand themselves — helps us find answers to our most stressful problems; causes us to think of important things in different ways; helps us invent new ways.
Art also entertains us. Makes us laugh, which brings me to what happens when we smile or laugh at funny art. Other experts, such as neurologists, tell us when we laugh at humorous art, the "unhappy" hormone, cortisol, is decreased throughout our bodies and the "happy" hormones, endorphins, kick in, bringing us to a better place emotionally; a place where joy and happiness reside and rule; a place that helps us look better, feel better and live longer.
So I am recommending, let's bring "funny" art to one of our most visible and always-contentious, local, environmental areas: our solar panel array installations.
Recently, a large tract of nearby land has been sold to developers who have most of the approvals needed to build a 500-megawatt installation. One remaining approval surrounds the need to "hide," as it were, the large solar panels from view, probably because many say they disrupt, destroy, obscure, maybe discombobulate, the Vermont pastoral countryside.
But I ask, why spend time and money hiding the panels — which usually means planting cheap trees and bushes that do nothing, in my opinion, to preserve the bucolic quality of the area? So why bother doing it?
There is a better way: Install funny art sculptures among the panels. Now, I am not an established artist, but if I were asked what kind of funny art I would install, my answer would be large pieces extending high over the panels and appearing to be chasing each other (they might sway in the wind, animating them). The pieces would be caricatures of forest and wood fairies — gremlins, gnomes and assorted mythical beings chasing each other and popping their funny faces here and there among the panels.
This one idea, among so many others that could be submitted by Rutland's many, full-time artists, can transform these solar panels into roadside, attention-getting, popular-destination attractions. Funny art sculptures bring with them all that every human culture thought important (plus advantages for more Vermont tourists, citizens and economic windfalls) to combine in ways present-day scientists would tell us we need more than ever, as modern fear, aggression and destructiveness threaten.
Just think about it — funny art instead of the usual trees and bushes. Funny art will create more effective and advantageous attractions that Vermont can add to its "New Generations" benefit package, and bring an unique ingredient to our Rutland landscape and image.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.