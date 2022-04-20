A great majority of the top 10 farmers' markets in the United States (including the oldest and one of the largest in Los Angeles) are open all year long with enclosed and outdoor retail merchandise display areas. The best bring people by tour bus because the best are very popular year-round. The best have areas to eat, be entertained, hold events and just gather (people stay in the area longer). The best sell everything from potatoes (the best-selling vegetable) to precious jewelry stones, art and most things, edible and hangable. The best have indoor display areas and attached outdoor selling areas where wares can be displayed more attractively, increasing sales.
To learn more about permanent structure markets, spend some time searching Google; 'farmers' market, and permanent structured farmers' markets.' When one does the search, what immediately is realized is Rutland should have a permanent farmers' market in Depot Park as part of the 'sprucing up' of the railyard area; and it should be linked by interesting pathways to downtown stores on Center Street.
Why? Because a permanent structured, year-round, farmers' market located adjacent to downtown stores will deliver enormous advantages to revitalize the economic and social benefits Rutland needs to regain its vibrancy and energy.
Look at the advantages. The market is downtown (not in a hotel far away, nor in an old, dank, ex-manufacturing building — not very conducive to an entertaining experience. An all-season market will bring more people to downtown throughout the year and cause them to stay longer. A well-designed, permanent market building will entice Killington visitors to visit Rutland more often because this type of retail entertainment is comparable to what they are used to, as so many come from sophisticated cities. This downtown market experience will increase the per-person sales of all downtown retail. The flexibility of the building allows for inexpensive product testing of a variety of goods sold here — a process ensuring continued newness, sales growth and popularity.
Since the structure is designed for multiple shopping and entertaining (even business events), a permanent farmers' market will quickly become a popular Rutland experiential destination.
Imagine an attractive, energetic, building surrounded by a Vermont green environment, that we would call the Rutland Farmers' Market/Entertainment Pavilion. Here, you can buy fresh food and eat it; have a wine; leisurely wander around, shopping for a variety of possessions; or just sitting in an outdoor patio people watching, or in the winter, gathering around a hearth with your favorite hot drink and homemade dessert, admiring your newly bought prizes. Maybe you just come for the music and entertainment or you attended an intimate business affair, or a special holiday event. After a while here, you make your way downtown for the shopping surprises that might be there.
Combined with the new, to-become-more-welcoming railyard area, the Rutland Farmers' Market/Entertainment Pavilion could become the foundational strategy for Rutland to be perceived as a truly welcoming place to live, work and thrive, where diversity, equity and inclusion are part of a continuing community action, not just politically motivated words.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
