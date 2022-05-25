Vermont has the second oldest population in the U.S., Maine is #1. Vermont, as of 2012, has 64 nursing homes. So it makes sense, at least to nursing home developers, to add to their business from where the business is — Vermont.
So it shouldn’t surprise us that the Cortina Inn was approached by developers to become a nursing home; so, too, for CSJ and I believe, initially, Green Mountain College. Now, the consolidated Vermont State Colleges System has sold some land to developers to build a 90-bed facility. And unlike the first three mentioned, this deal is a done deal.
Although I understand the marketing dynamics, I think this project, as all others like it, is counter-productive, if not counter-intuitive, to the fundamental demographic problem Vermont faces. We need young people to work and live in our state. We need millennials. And there are 73 million of them to choose from right here in the U.S.
This is a rhetorical question, but I am asking it to get you thinking about transformative decisions and an idea I want to reemphasize.
Millennials describe themselves as a generation facing everyday precarity; a generation blaming their parents for misinforming them about the Great American Dream (work hard, obey the rules, go to college, buy a house sans a white fence, and a car and retire with financial security); a generation, like no others, that has fewer opportunities than their parents; a generation forced to live with their parents in order to pay debts; a generation that sees the American system broken and in need of transformative change.
Now, here is the question, do you think or can you even imagine that the 30-something (the mature end of the millennials) would move to a state that has too many senior citizens (like their parents), and is prone to build a nursing home every time a piece of land comes up for sale?
Vermont’s foundational problem is a population that needs a greater number of young people. This problem sits at the heart of all that needs fixing — taxes too high; middle-class housing too sparse and too expensive; no labor pool; lack of economic vitality in downtown areas.
To solve these problems, we need to attract young people. But young people are rejecting the usual solutions. So, we must initially address every decision with two questions in mind in order to avoid the usual, ordinary and common. Is this solution transformative? Will this approach attract young people to live in our state?
With these questions in mind, let’s go back to the new nursing home project.
I suggest we ask its developer if he could add a youthful transformative idea to his nursing home plan: for example, a college classroom in which student classes can be held and home residents could attend for free; or a facility to house a day care and natural playground; or ask the experienced developer to recommend an addition that adds a transformative ingredient to the project.
I believe every time and everything we develop, build or decide on — all should have a transformative part if not a whole. This approach should be mandated for all social, political and economic decision making. If we do this, we would be working in a unified and productive way toward a state image more acceptable to millennials and better for Vermonters. If we continue as we are, trying to solve new problems with old ideas, we will need more nursing homes — a lot more — more doctors, too, and a few large lending organizations.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.