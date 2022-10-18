Charles Kettering, a GM research director, said, “A problem well stated is half the solution.” Einstein placed even more importance to aptly defining a problem when he said, “If I had one hour to save the world, I would spend 55 minutes defining the problem and five minutes seeking a solution.”
If one were to list the current decisional activity of the local legislative folks (excluding the 20-year conversation we were all a part of) about how to enrich Rutland’s downtown commercial and social vibrancy, the current activity might track something like this:
— Hire a consultant to guide the effort.
— Decision to close street like Church Street Marketplace in Burlington.
— Debate about close Center Street to all traffic or allow one-way traffic.
— A design firm submits a sketch of a Center Street with some ordinary seating and some odd plants, calling the space a gathering place, as one solution.
— Lingering debate about traffic flow.
— Current determination to first hire a research firm to find out what is “under” Center Street before digging into it for whatever design (cost about $50,000).
— Decision to have a financial legislative person determine the whole project cost. However, this may take a lot of time because this person is extremely busy with other important local government business, according to the Rutland mayor. (And I wonder how can this person estimate the total project cost when these folks really are not sure what is to be done to solve the problem, nor what essentially is the problem.)
— Legislative thinking says let’s do all this and allow the street to be one-way, then later on we can consider closing the whole street. (To me, this thinking means going through another period of indecisive contortions. God, no.).
I sense much ruminating and I want to help.
Researching for this commentary, I discovered an article by Grace Kulisha (a solution expert) that outlined a series of problem discovery questions that would need answering before solutions could be considered. Her thinking seemed to have consensus among a number of expert authors. Let me pose the questions and offer what I believe are valid answers.
Question 1: What are the visible manifestations of the problem? I would say empty downtown commercial space; very few people spending time downtown; the difficulty of getting appropriate businesses; an historic town but with little contemporary nor even retro panache and attractiveness, certainly none to younger generations; a statewide negative opinion about Rutland, maybe a crime and drug image.
Question 2: What is the severity of the problem? Not solving the downtown problem adds to the demographic problem of not being able to attract younger generations to live and work in Vermont. Another consequence is the difficulty of getting young people to live in our community resulting in a lack of a local labor force and, in turn, the inability to create nor attract new businesses.
Question 3: To whom does the problem matter and why? The stakeholders here are many and varied — older generations who might resent the project budget if not the project itself; younger people who demand entertainments and consider them just as imperative as livelihood; local merchant and realtors (for obvious reasons); new businesses who see a gross lack of consumers: local economic rainmakers who are handicapped when faced with a lack of extraordinary places to help attract more commercial investment. (I probably missed a few stakeholder categories, but I am sure the point is made.)
Question 4: What has to happen and be true to say the problem is solved? Crowds of people enjoying Rutland’s downtown energy, vibe, entertainments. Rutland becomes a gathering destination for both citizens and visitors. Lots of new downtown retail and residential investment.
Essentially and by definition, “defining a problem aptly will require you to unpack its symptoms, define its importance, understand the stakeholders; and be able to have solutions in a realistic time frame.”
To solve, no, to save our downtown, we must create it as green, contemporary, youthful, entertaining, extremely attractive and, for sure, transformative. And the actions to get all this mentioned have to be relentlessly pursued. First the problem: defining it correctly saves money, resources, time, and results in surprising solutions rather than excuses for solutions that didn’t comply with expectations.
“If you really want it to work, work it, then there is never any need for excuses.” — (Author unknown)
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
