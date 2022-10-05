Psychologists tell us, in general, when we cannot make a decision, the cause is our fear of making a mistake and/or our fear of what other people will think of our decision. Behavioral experts also tell us some of us suffer from a mental illness called “aboulomania” (the complete inability to make the simplest of decisions — a paralysis of will).
As an advertising executive for 50 years, I have dealt with all kinds of “paralysis of wills.” I always believed and proven to myself, many times over, a major reason an agency loses a client is never the work done (creative and marketing). What is at work is the relentless erosion of what one client told me when he fired my agency (exact words), “You do good work, but I have a better comfort level with another agency.”
Agencies deal with this problem in several ways, and my agency used them all. I would like to share them with you because I sense a decisional impasse about what would be the best ways to enrich the gathering and commercial environment of Center Street. Maybe our methods could be used per se or at least may trigger other ideas to expedite solutions. Here’s what we did when client decisions were coming hard and we sensed an erosion of the relationship:
— Thinking it might be the personalities involved, we changed the people handling the account.
— If we sensed the client fear of making a mistake, we would make efforts to get higher-level executives to like our plans and gently influence the decision.
— With input data, we attempted to focus only on the most important objectives, eliminating often vast amounts of data.
— To add a semblance of decisional comfort, we would recommend qualitative research (if affordable, quantitative research).
— We would often, as admen say, “sell the idea by the pound.” Here, we would heap upon the client a mass of creative graphic executions, with appropriate charges for each. Eventually seeing so many solutions in design form seemed to mitigate decisional fear because, as it often happened, our client contact would show the variations to his bosses and colleagues and carefully observe what direction the said individuals preferred.
— We would change the creative team and allow the client to meet and input the project objectives for the nth time to these new participants. As would happen often, the client would choose their ideas because he felt the solutions were fresh. This activity gave the client the opportunity to kind of scold the agency for not showing these solutions sooner, even though the new solutions might reek of the old solutions. I am no psychologist but I believe we got decisional closure here because, in some deep dark, deep way, the client felt more participative or time cures, as they say, “healing takes courage and courage takes time.”
— We would scrap all the original ideas and develop whole new approaches because, as experience taught us when the plans remain exposed too long, the plans became gestalt. That is, the parts gave into whole perceptions not present in the parts. We knew we were at this point when both client and us realized we were repeating the same arguments and opinions over and over again.
The best way, my experience tells me to come to effective solutions about Center Street is as follows:
— Rally around the idea that your principal audience are millennials, period.
— Believe that the final solution has to be innovative.
— Don’t get bogged down in what way the traffic flows. In the big picture of attracting people to downtown, I would vote for closing the whole street. Why? Because it gives you more room to be innovative; more room for natural elements; more room for gathering, dining and entertainment elements.
— Do everything like it’s never been done before.
— Since our downtown doesn’t have natural elements to build on, think first about developing so.
— Make incorporating nature into the plan more important in the overall “feel” of the street.
— Lend some creative thinking to adjacent downtown streets.
— Make time to decide a primary consideration.
— Go with your gut feeling.
Remember, “The truth is that our finest moments are most likely to occur when we are feeling deeply uncomfortable, unhappy and unfilled about … (solutions). For only in such moments we are propelled by our discomfort that we are most likely to step out of our ruts and start searching for different … and truer answers.” — M. Scott Peck
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
