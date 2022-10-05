Psychologists tell us, in general, when we cannot make a decision, the cause is our fear of making a mistake and/or our fear of what other people will think of our decision. Behavioral experts also tell us some of us suffer from a mental illness called “aboulomania” (the complete inability to make the simplest of decisions — a paralysis of will).

As an advertising executive for 50 years, I have dealt with all kinds of “paralysis of wills.” I always believed and proven to myself, many times over, a major reason an agency loses a client is never the work done (creative and marketing). What is at work is the relentless erosion of what one client told me when he fired my agency (exact words), “You do good work, but I have a better comfort level with another agency.”

