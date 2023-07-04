During my self-employment years (32 of them, 12 of which without everyday computers, social media and the internet), my marketing communication agency successfully competed against large New York ad agencies because our creative thinking most often outperformed this “Mad Ave” competition.

Our work was more creative because we embraced everyday resources that so much of the competition never made time for. We read the industry trade journals for trends, we screened the magazines others called marginal or, more explicitly, the crazy media. Most days, we welcomed media reps and an assortment of sales people the caliber of which some might call people who would waste your time because they were selling unconventional, avant-garde or far out ideas. And we opened all the direct mail we received (which, on certain days, could number 20 or 30 pieces).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0