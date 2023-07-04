During my self-employment years (32 of them, 12 of which without everyday computers, social media and the internet), my marketing communication agency successfully competed against large New York ad agencies because our creative thinking most often outperformed this “Mad Ave” competition.
Our work was more creative because we embraced everyday resources that so much of the competition never made time for. We read the industry trade journals for trends, we screened the magazines others called marginal or, more explicitly, the crazy media. Most days, we welcomed media reps and an assortment of sales people the caliber of which some might call people who would waste your time because they were selling unconventional, avant-garde or far out ideas. And we opened all the direct mail we received (which, on certain days, could number 20 or 30 pieces).
Over the years, I became convinced one had to continually investigate everything in order to make good decisions. So many times this interest proved that the best ideas and the inspiration for the best ideas can always be found in the folds of what you might call avant-garde, unconventional, transformative and at times, outrageous content.
The above is the tip to imitate. The following is why I did this commentary.
After I send a commentary to the Herald and it’s not published for several weeks, I send it to a list of local movers-and-shakers and to all state legislators. Usually I will get nine to 12 notices from legislators that they have blocked my commentary emails. It seems to me such a mistake.
I am a constituent and a Vermont citizen. I have opinions and my commentaries always contain specific ideas, procedures and processes. I realize my commentaries are often outside personal comfort zones and party biases. But as I said, at the very least, my ideas, no, every constituent’s ideas, deserves review time. If a legislator says there is no time, the best answer I can give to this reply is this quote by the business guru, Zig Zigler “the lack of direction (ideas) is always the problem — not the lack of time.”
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.