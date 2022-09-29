Once in my advertising/marketing career, my agency had Herman Miller for a client. This is the company where Charles and Ray Eames, the iconic designers and architects, created furniture design among a myriad of innovative products that now covet presentation in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the U.S. Library of Congress. The Eameses were famous for many innovations that lent their creations timelessness and remarkability. But a major ingredient in their product design was the insistence for unrelenting design quality. I tell you all this to share with you what I learned in the agency for Herman Miller.
What the Eameses brought to Herman Milller was the company’s mantra: design aesthetic, emotional beauty, functionality and uncompromising quality in both policy and product. And the company insisted everyone who worked for them rallied to their mantra. So, every time I visited them, the mornings were spent in dialogue and video presentations emphasizing the advantages of their corporate mission. Eventually, I was an advocate of the mantra, and it bode well for my relationship with them and ultimately, my attitude toward all my client projects.
Vermont now builds multiple-dwelling housing and commercial projects that one has to admit are ordinary, common looking, unremarkable, not transformative. To get a better picture of what I am saying, notice how large apartment building complexes so closely resemble military barracks (square, uninteresting and very little attention paid to aesthetics and green-environment details). At best, one sees basic functionality overriding design and beauty, the latter qualities most associated with a satisfying lifestyle.
My purpose here is not to criticize how the state currently is building projects. Rather, I want to emphasize the opportunities Vermont is missing, opportunities to help attract young people to live and work in our state.
Soon, Burlington will build a new high school and UVM will build a large number of housing units for its students. The recipients, as it were, of these projects will be young people, the people the state has to impress to keep them here and coming here. Approaching these projects with a mindset to build a remarkable structure that is worthy of attention will impress these young students because a transformative project approach demonstrates Vermont is doing all it can to create a state that embraces the needs and wants of a generation demanding a new American Dream.
This effort in itself might seem trivial within the scope of our demographic problem, but if the state begins to project aesthetic and transformative intentions in all it does, very soon, Vermont’s urban and rural landscape (now transformed) will communicate to young generations there are very few other places that better understand their beliefs about a productive and satisfying lifestyle.
I am asking that all Vermonters become advocates of what revolutionary designers, such as the Eameses believed and proselytized: “Anytime one or more things are consciously put together in a way they can accomplish something better than they could have accomplished individually, this is an act of design.”
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
