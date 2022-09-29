Once in my advertising/marketing career, my agency had Herman Miller for a client. This is the company where Charles and Ray Eames, the iconic designers and architects, created furniture design among a myriad of innovative products that now covet presentation in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the U.S. Library of Congress. The Eameses were famous for many innovations that lent their creations timelessness and remarkability. But a major ingredient in their product design was the insistence for unrelenting design quality. I tell you all this to share with you what I learned in the agency for Herman Miller.

What the Eameses brought to Herman Milller was the company’s mantra: design aesthetic, emotional beauty, functionality and uncompromising quality in both policy and product. And the company insisted everyone who worked for them rallied to their mantra. So, every time I visited them, the mornings were spent in dialogue and video presentations emphasizing the advantages of their corporate mission. Eventually, I was an advocate of the mantra, and it bode well for my relationship with them and ultimately, my attitude toward all my client projects.

