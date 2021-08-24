Embracing diversity is the right thing to do, the smart thing to do.
Usually, as so many of us, I don’t pay much attention to the U.S. Census, both when they first send the survey out and when the findings are released.
But I paid exceptional attention to two particular findings of the 2021 Census because these calculations are of paramount importance to the continuity of the life I cherish as a Vermonter and the state’s future economic health and vitality. These statistics tell us that:
— 43% (most likely more) of the U.S. population are people of color.
— Americans who are migrating within the states are moving to the South and the West, not to New England.
If we want to attract the young people necessary to avoid future dire economic conditions, we cannot exclude any people in the population, certainly not because of race, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, color, etc.
To accelerate diversity, raise the consciousness about the importance of diversity and contribute to the eradication of racism in our state, there is now such a thing as ‘The Declaration of Inclusion.’ Spearheaded by Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield, two longtime Vermont businessmen, this ‘declaration’ (already signed by the governor’s office) is being presented to towns for their commitment.
The ‘Declaration of Inclusion’ reads:
(Name of town) condemns racism and welcomes all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, or expression, or disability and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.
As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment.
(Name of town) has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.
Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield and several other individuals have already gained ‘declaration’ commitments from 19 towns and numerous other influential organizations. All have pledged to welcome all people to our state.
The governor’s office has designated a time in May to be ‘Inclusion Week’ and is now writing guidelines for distribution to towns to help them turn written commitments into actionable activities.
With 240 or so towns in our state and the need to increase the population getting more imperative each day, we all must do our part to make sure towns declare and commit. And that the people we need to attract know and believe Vermont welcomes all of them.
So do what you can to assure all people that Vermont is fertile ground for their dreams and abilities and a safe, accepting place to live, work and play.
Make sure you talk about this declaration of inclusion to your town’s leadership. Get involved in any activity that condemns racism. Whenever you can, offer a personal and sincere welcome to people whom you might consider very different than yourself.
It’s the right thing to do as members of the human race. It’s the smart thing to do as residents of the state of Vermont.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
