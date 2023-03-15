When changing locations, most U.S. citizens are flocking to the Southwest and far West, although East Coast states are among the most environmentally active. This fact surprises me when reliable sources tell us “A majority of Americans see global climate change as a major threat along with infectious disease, terrorism and nuclear weapons.” (Pew Institute)

When the “greenest states” are graded by various environmental groups, Vermont places #5, rated so by its attention to its carbon footprint, air quality, waste management and wildlife policy initiatives. Vermont is among the top 10 states rated by the U.S. Green Building Authority as a leader in energy and environmental design.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.