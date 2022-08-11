For the last few years, I have been suggesting Rutland consider a permanent downtown farmers market in Depot Park. I also spent considerable time designing what such an attraction might look like. And an attraction it would be. I spent other time also researching permanent farmers markets around the country. The bottom line is: A permanent farmers market is a very successful model to attract people to a downtown area. The concept also produces greater income for the farmers and other vendors, and is an extremely popular community experience.

Think about it for a moment: an all-year-round gathering place for farmers, vendors and the community to experience something new. Food would be better displayed resulting in greater sales. The community could gather there not only to buy food, but eat it in a café setting. Open throughout the day every day, such a place would be an ideal venue for the sale of a large array of different consumables.

