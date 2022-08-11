For the last few years, I have been suggesting Rutland consider a permanent downtown farmers market in Depot Park. I also spent considerable time designing what such an attraction might look like. And an attraction it would be. I spent other time also researching permanent farmers markets around the country. The bottom line is: A permanent farmers market is a very successful model to attract people to a downtown area. The concept also produces greater income for the farmers and other vendors, and is an extremely popular community experience.
Think about it for a moment: an all-year-round gathering place for farmers, vendors and the community to experience something new. Food would be better displayed resulting in greater sales. The community could gather there not only to buy food, but eat it in a café setting. Open throughout the day every day, such a place would be an ideal venue for the sale of a large array of different consumables.
But all this is not the purpose of this commentary. Rather, with the current farmers market closed indefinitely, the city fathers, as I read, are frantically looking for a place to house the market in the winter as close to downtown as possible. At this writing, I believe this pursuit has been in vain.
So let me suggest they consider a more transformative idea. There is a company, Mahaffey Contemporary Structures, that is the largest manufacturer of temporary buildings available in just about any material, any shape, any size functional and attractive, built to be erected quickly — and they handle all the details. (They are a major supplier of such buildings and housing for the U.S. Army.) I am suggesting the city fathers contact them, outline our dilemma and see whether they can help. Possibly, the city engineers know of them or similar vendors to be considered along with Mahaffey. It certainly is worth investigating the possibilities, the cost and time required to erect.
If Depot Park would require time-consuming property prep, we might consider the Commons along Route 7 or Rotary Park as a location for our temporary "permanent" winter farmers market. If we were to do this, the effort could be used as a test to help us decide if a permanent farmers market in Depot Park or near by is something Rutland should do as it adds downtown experiences to attract millennials to live in our state.
The potential, in my viewpoint is worth the time to investigate — as least as long as the time spent seeking a new location in an existing city building and closing the deal.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.