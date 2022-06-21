Two major reasons why young millennials are not rushing to become Vermont residents are that there are no worthy jobs here and no places to live. No moderately priced houses and the lack of worthy employment will continue to be barriers. This reality portends a dire economic future for current Vermont residents.
Like so many other states, Vermont has a homeless problem; that is, people and families living here without proper housing. Right now, we deal with the problem by first finding housing for the current homeless, usually temporarily in existing participating hotels and motels. Although Burlington has created a pod-housing village, it hasn’t opened because they can’t find managers to operate the place.
Other states are trying every conceivable idea to provide housing for their homeless first, then use existing social resources to deal with the many other issues a homeless person and families face. A place to live is the first concern, all research comes to this conclusion. States have responded in some very creative ways: buses or shipping containers converted to houses; little houses; modern cave dwellings.
Likewise, if Vermont understands what it must offer this young generation, then the state must first begin to develop housing policies and revamp tax, mortgage and loan structures, to increase the number of affordable housing opportunities — with worthy employment not far behind.
Let’s create what might be generically called homeless and newcomer (the millennials) villages, as both are temporary living accommodations. The newcomers act as team managers of the village and receive a stipend to do so. If possible, they might pay a small fee for living in this village. Now, as the state helps its once-homeless, it is providing very affordable housing and reasonable employment to millennials as they seek vocational employment or entrepreneurial opportunities. This help will be effective in attracting young people to our state.
The ideas are endless when one looks at the two problems in a combined, transformative way.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
