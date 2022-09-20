With all the programs available to architects today, I thought that a draftsman was an anachronism, conspicuously old-fashioned. I was wrong. Using a program such as CADD (computer-aided design and drafting), draftsmen still "draft" the plans to build what architects dream. So, too, architects use an amazing array of digital tools to manifest their design ideas: tools from visualizing a concept in 3D to tools that extend an original concept into a variety of ways to execute it.
And now a new architectural tool about which I read and which prompted this commentary. Selected architects' use of this tool has given me an idea for a comparatively easy direction to add energy and vigor to our downtown, something we absolutely need to attract the so-necessary young generations to come and live in our state: A leading architect recently used artificial intelligence to develop the cities of the future.
And the solution in a myriad of designs assisted by AI emphasized one element: nature's forms and materials for buildings and environments. The designs developed by AI featured greenery, forest, nature to accomplish functional uses as heating and cooling, but with elements that also must include the esthetics of both buildings and environments. Simply urban landscapes will have lots of rural aspects.
So, in my estimation, if it's good for AI, it should be good for us to design downtown using a major advantage of our state to attract young people to gather. Vermont has a known popular, paramount attribute. I am talking about our Vermont environment which is unmistakably bucolic, majestic, invigorating, inspiring, magical, picturesque, sumptuous, awesome, fabulous, exciting, serene and surprising — a popular environment that brings thousands of visitors in every season to our state.
Now what we simply have to do is to incorporate our abundant natural beauty into our urban spaces. There are so many ways, so many opportunities, to do so. Immediately, let's discontinue the use of urban-area trees and plants as a secondary incidental space addition, a bush here, a tree there. No, we need to think complete natural environments transformed into our shopping, gathering and entertainment spaces. If our architects need inspiration, I recommend walking our land before putting a design computer to work.
If you doubt this concept is viable, research the concepts of living things in urban environments. To start, I recommend enthusiasm and zeal for this proven concept. Both emotions far exceed wishful thinking, endless discussion and antiquated regulations which so often depended on old solutions to solve new problems. Nature is life, exactly what our downtown needs.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
