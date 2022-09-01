I especially like project ideas that result in a variety of advantages from a variety of uses. The truth is I prefer project ideas that result in numerous advantages that never stray far from the objective of helping attract millennials to our state. The redevelopment of the CSJ infrastructure could be such a project.
As the makers and shakers are seriously planning to discuss uses, there seems to be two major sides to the usage, low-cost housing and whatever else, but housing first. I can’t disagree, but with a caveat: not just housing but community, simply, no housing without amenities that foster diversified communities to attract millennials.
There will be, I am sure, many discussions among stakeholders before final decisions are made about what becomes of the vacated CSJ property. To help the decision process, I would like to suggest a series of meetings, a particular type of factfinding meeting. I recommend we use the CSJ project to allow millennials to design their own American dream, based on their own set of values for creating, as it were, a millennial city on the CSJ grounds.
To do this, I recommend a brainstorming series among millennials using this process: posit the questions seeking answers that would occur five and 10 years from now. If you could design your own community —
1. What purpose do you seek in your life here?
2. What would make your life here bear more significance?
3. What would totally fulfill your life here?
4. How would you describe what would be most satisfying in your life here?
At first you might reckon why place the answers in the future? From what I researched, answers for the future yield more and better ideas for the present because the answers stimulate more brain connections and, in turn, greater creativity. The respondent will answer what she perceives as unanswerable with answers more creative and imaginative. This process will reveal many psychopathic drivers of this generation that will help formulate what Rutland’s millennial city might consist of.
The concept certainly will get a lot of media attention. The concept will impress millennials thinking of moving from their present state location. The concept, as far as I know, would be unique among the states currently seeking youth immigration. These are the advantages and so many more ….
What you can be sure of is you will hear exciting ideas you will totally not expect. You will hear transformative ideas that usually slip by the average housing development project. So for this reason alone, taking the time to run these sessions is a valid use of time to plan. Aren’t you simply just curious to find out what kind of community millennials would design for themselves? I am, especially when I think about this generation that researches intensely before every decision; spends a great deal of time every day on social media; is tech savvy and heavily involved in apps to get things done.
The CSJ development is a grand opportunity to demonstrate to all Vermont community and housing planners what will truly help attract millennials to live, work and thrive in Vermont — just by giving millennials a chance to dream.
Without leaps of imagination or dreaming we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
