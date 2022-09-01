I especially like project ideas that result in a variety of advantages from a variety of uses. The truth is I prefer project ideas that result in numerous advantages that never stray far from the objective of helping attract millennials to our state. The redevelopment of the CSJ infrastructure could be such a project.

As the makers and shakers are seriously planning to discuss uses, there seems to be two major sides to the usage, low-cost housing and whatever else, but housing first. I can’t disagree, but with a caveat: not just housing but community, simply, no housing without amenities that foster diversified communities to attract millennials.

