I just read a July 6 Rutland Herald article about a new youth tackle football team in Rutland County. Immediately, I thought of the expression and the work of two renowned artists, and a phrase my father always repeated to me. Christian Maclay opined, “Art is in the details … Rodin created the sculpture we know as ‘The Thinker.’” And my father’s leading words when admonishing me for any act I did that he didn’t agree with, “Louis, don’t look for trouble.” And oh, yes, I immediately had a sense of déjà vu.
What prompted this cascade of thinking was when I noticed the new team’s name is the Rutland Raiders.
I always viewed as an unnecessary fracas the heated desire to change the name of the Rutland High School football team, the Rutland Raiders. Now here we go again. All through the past trauma, I thought changing the high school name while doing a lot of good to eradicate the memory of racial bias would in no way degrade the accomplishments and memories of contested past glory of the numerous Rutland high school teams. The name is one detail with really no consequential impact. The win/loss record, the outstanding memories of extraordinary play, these details will always resonate.
But a lot of past players and others thought differently until the authorities finalized the name of the present teams to just Rutland.
So why are the mentors of this new young team revisiting an issue bound to negatively rebound among the efforts of so many Vermonters currently working to accelerate the contract of DEI inclusion?
Here is a detail that matters. First, as I said, the name Raiders resurrects an argument we don’t need; and it reflects on Vermont’s racial stance as a state that doesn’t walk the talk. And what does it say to the young minds who might be present when an argument or the issue arises, as it probably will? What it says is that Vermont still clings to a racial outlier.
These new football players have no scores to relish nor a win/lose percentage to gloat upon. Their accomplishments are yet to come. And I suggest, let them come unhampered by an argument that will tarnish the memories of these young athletes and (as I pray not) could begin their own mistaken path to racial disparity.
So, why look for trouble?
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.