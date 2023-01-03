What I would like to see in ’23:
— An inclusion flag flying over every Vermont town hall.
— Every Vermonter consider themselves a “change maker.”
— The act of transformative thinking become as natural as Vermont maple syrup.
— New problems are never again solved by old ideas.
— Everybody understand what cognitive bias is and why it should be avoided.
— The lack of young people in our population mix is seen as a crisis problem.
— We all work to understand the federal money received last year will be spent on what’s important rather than what is convenient.
— Everyone makes an effort to understand generational differences.
— Those of us with ability to spend winters away from Vermont never forget to contribute to affordable housing initiatives here.
— We understand life is better when we contribute to the benefit of others.
— We enforce every project, no matter what, reflect and respond to younger generational needs.
— We use our creative talents (which we all have) to solve practical problems.
— We realize Vermont problems can only be solved if all Vermonters contribute.
— We stop believing change is the problem, that status quo is the solution.
— We never think it better to “kick a problem issue down the road.”
— We educate ourselves about ethnic differences.
— Social reformers never forgetting life’s reality that evil exists and must be dealt with to protect the majority.
— We enrich our listening skills.
— We understand innovation is the future.
— We believe technology can be used to preserve and enrich the best of Vermont’s traditions.
— We stop blaming others and consider ourselves the problem first. More solutions will be achieved if we start here.
— We rid ourselves of traditional political ideologies and consider only the issues not the so-called residing principles.
— We do what we can do here to help world peace.
— More effort spent on the “white” drug addict than the dealers.
— We understand the essence of compassion means to feel the pain not just recognize it.
— We appreciate education is more than just a means to a good paying occupation.
— We stop thinking young people will come to live here just because of Vermont’s landscape.
— We make art a portion of every project, private or public.
— We learn how to plan and decide.
— We express greater respect for differences of every sort.
— We begin with the need to accept new ways of thinking rather than beginning with the enumeration of perceptual barriers.
— We respect all creatures.
— We diligently work toward creating all city downtowns as welcoming gathering places.
— We never be satisfied with tried-and-true ideas.
As I often say in my commentaries, my hope is always that, if you disagree with my thoughts, don’t waste your time criticizing; better to use the thoughts to prompt your own better ideas. Lastly, why do I love living in Vermont even as I enter the latter part of my eighth decade of life?
Because here in Vermont, the cold of its nature and the warmth of its people help me to awaken to opportunities, stay focused on life’s better meanings, and reminds me (as many epistemologists teach) we are all spirits living a material life. So whatever I leave behind contributes to what will be. This thought keeps me humble, happy and helpful.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
