A new “health” product will soon be on the market, actually, two such products sold separately or as a package. Contact your local plumber.
Generically, both are ‘smart’ health devices like your digital watch. One is a toilet seat that will read the important health parameters hidden in your urine. The second one is a toilet bowl that will read your urine and defecation more thoroughly and let you know if your body, according to its waste relief functions, is performing as it should.
Now, you know, of course, that such investigation will yield what you eat, smoke, ingest, maybe your DNA and the propensity for an array of genetic ailments — probably much more. So here you have two more devices that are yielding information about you without your so-called permission.
Let’s add these devices to the thousands of surveillance cameras capturing every activity you make as you move about your day.
So, too, because the majority of people use their phone cameras to take millions of photos every day, it’s a good bet that your photo is in millions of photo and scrap albums. Then, there’s facial identity technology, retina reading technology, airline X-ray, credit houses, banks, thumbprint identification, Ray-Ban sunglasses that take photos and more.
And don’t forget to add that every time you use Facebook or the other popular social media, your preferences, thoughts, emotions, etc., reach a cloud source which sells the information to a wide variety of ‘they’ who want to sell you specific things you most desire — or just want to keep track of you for reasons of their own … like your phone and its GPS that always knows where you are while you are there and where you have been when you leave.
And if you ever used the source, ‘Ancestry,’ your family heritage is known by the Chinese government because they own Ancestry, according to an investigation by ‘60 Minutes.’
So stop yelling and complaining about your loss of privacy. You haven’t had any in many, many years. And while you are at it, stop adding politics to a medical pandemic.
Get vaccinated. You are hurting yourself and the efficiency of our health care system. The only ‘they’ who might care in this case are those who spend too much time believing and sharing nonsensical conspiracy theories.
Rather than complaining, you might try to live a life with compassion for others. If you do, all the other virtues will fall in place. So essentially, you won’t have much to hide: being so when ‘they’ capture the information in your bodily fluids from your own bathroom as it won’t help whatever they want to do with it.
It will just be crap.
Louis Scott Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
