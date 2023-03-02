I am in the hope of starting a conversation about if all Vermonters are morally responsible to cooperate with activities that will contribute to successfully solving the state's population problem.
Part of the definition of morality (a very complex societal subject) includes this thought: Morality is an important part of a human being because it helps shape the ethical foundation every human being has whether to be good, evil, honest or deceitful. So, too, for cooperation; that is, there is an important relationship between morality and cooperation — maybe better stated morality as cooperation.
All these thoughts about such a complex issue as morality begs to answer the question "Do we not have a moral obligation to take all appropriate measures not to cause significant harm to others?" To most such questions from most individuals, the answer, I would think, would be a resounding and definitive "yes."
But suppose we sought the answer from an entity, such as a for-profit corporation or more specifically, a for-profit housing developer. Here's a situation I posit as an example, without prejudice, with a bit of idealism and based on my desire to begin a transformative state conversation about an imperative state need.
Killington will now approve a bond to built another 239-unit housing development including 34,000 feet of commercial space (and possibly housing for ski employees). The average house in Killington costs in the mid-$300Ks with the the top end of the median cost often in the millions of dollars, affordable to ardent skiers and the top income bracket, not the people the state needs to enrich its demographic mix and sustain an economically sound future.
Vermont needs young families to live and work here. So, moral questions we should ask ourselves might include:
— Is this development helping solve our state's population needs by building housing too expensive for young families and really not meant to do so.
— Does the retail space serve to further harm downtown Rutland's commercial vitality?
— Would the design for building affordable family housing be more environmentally sound?
— Would a state and local conversation find ways to deliver profits for developers without impinging on the common good?
— Why can't Killington and Rutland, in reference to retail space, base decisions on values that are a zero sum agreement — wherein there is no winner or loser, just social cooperation on an issue that is a major barrier to attracting younger generations to live permanently in Vermont, cum or sans snow.
This situation unfortunately is happening throughout the state while at the same time the Vermont Legislature and town leaders seek transformative solutions to increase the number and kind of affordable housing. Simply, this situation is no exception in the state from a moral/cooperative standpoint and from an imperative need for mutual beneficial solutions.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.