The document that expresses Gov. Scott's goals for spending the federal "rescue" money uses the word transformational as part of its title. In the designated areas of funding allocations (one of which is future business and economic growth), his intention is to develop and underwrite projects only if they are transformative (a thorough or dramatic change in form and appearance).
This thinking is exactly what is needed to attract young people to live and work in Vermont because transformational efforts will communicate to the psyche of millennials that Vermont understands and is accepting of their need to create a new American Dream, a major life goal of younger generations.
Doing something in a transformational way may be considered by some to be risky and unnecessary, but it is the only way to create meaningful life journeys; that is, by definition, "a construct having to do with purpose, significance, fulfillment and satisfaction." This construct is what millennials often describe as "experiences."
For Vermont to accomplish the goals of the governor's mission, and contribute to the image of understanding the needs of the millennials, it must respond transformatively in all community projects — including the upgrade of the current rail parking lot.
Approaching this planning, we need to first ask a transformational question (silly as it sounds): why does a car parking lot exist just to park cars; and a second transformative question: how do you make a parking lot a meaningful journey. Here are some ideas:
— Seen first (even from within a stationary train) should be a large-scale piece of urban art depicting Rutland's welcoming of diversity and inclusion.
— Use a more environmental (cooler) surface than cement or asphalt. Consider artificial green turf.
— Move the existing antique railcar now parked and deteriorating at the winter farmers market to a central position in the space; renovate the car into a museum of Rutland's railroad history.
— Nearby, erect a "respite" building wherein people arriving or departing can get local information, "warm" themselves, get some kind of refreshment, maybe a souvenir shop.
— Design this building and surroundings to resemble a typical but modern version of a bucolic Vermont farm with barn silo, etc., trees, flora and fencing.
— Within the parking area, have forested places to sit and gather with people, or alone with one's thoughts. Surround the entire rail area with a walking track and exercise apparatus stops.
— Have pathways dividing the car spaces. These could be architectural pathways or designed as ground murals.
— If sufficient room is available, create a pod or little house village for the homeless (allocations for homeless housing are included in the governor's plan). Or consider a "village" for the temporary housing of millennial newcomers.
— To get community input and buy-in, and data immersion for planners and architects, have a community picnic in the current, truly ugly, space. Combine the picnic with a formal brainstorming session. The experience will deliver many usable and additional thought-provoking concepts for the space, and expedite community acceptance.
As a reminder, the same "transformative meaningful journey" thinking and planning should be applied when determining the futures of Depot Park and downtown Rutland, to assure that purpose, significance, fulfillment and satisfaction are built into all Rutland projects, because all such results are millennial attractors.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
