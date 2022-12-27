Piedmont Pond, generously sold to the city for so much less than even a tithe, as a local, my thanks and appreciation to all involved.

I know there are plans to clean, dredge and repair the pond to satisfy all the natural needs. But let's not forget the human needs supplied by attention to the aesthetic look and future use of the pond. Maybe such ideas are in the plans. At this point, I don't know. So you might just consider these suggestions as enhancements rather than improvements to the plans soon to be presented for stakeholders review.

