Piedmont Pond, generously sold to the city for so much less than even a tithe, as a local, my thanks and appreciation to all involved.
I know there are plans to clean, dredge and repair the pond to satisfy all the natural needs. But let's not forget the human needs supplied by attention to the aesthetic look and future use of the pond. Maybe such ideas are in the plans. At this point, I don't know. So you might just consider these suggestions as enhancements rather than improvements to the plans soon to be presented for stakeholders review.
I realize the pond is small and needs to serve as a settling pond, but, as reported, it did once serve as an aesthetic feature to the area. Let's enhance the original idea with tree and flower plantings along the edges; a simple water spray fountain; a scenic wood walkway with educational information kiosks along the way highlighting the natural features of the surrounding area; on a platform at the end of the walkway, think gazebos, pergolas or pavilions. My preference would be a Japanese designed gazebo with Japanese flora, wood and/or stone structure appointments. Many such structures can be bought, ready made.
Also, within the structure in place of the walkway, kiosks could be the application of a phone app for natural education purposes. In place of a water spray feature, design a dynamic piece of urban art to sit in the middle of the pond. The total concept of a Japanese water garden here would be transformative. If land is available, create a natural playground nearby for children to play and learn.
These suggestions are for starters, reminders and more creative thinking. Vermont needs to take every advantage of every situation to project a newness of thinking resonating across all generations. Piedmont Pond as a place of mindfulness is a grand opportunity to reflect generational newness — aesthetics, please.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
