What can Vermont do with 56 canisters of radioactive rods? I ask …
The first question is what are we legally obligated to do with highly toxic radioactive material after the New York company dismantling (making it safe) Vermont Yankee, finishes its work (in about three years) and leaves the rod disposal to us?
Since the federal government has declined at this time to store toxic nuclear plant material in a Colorado underground "safe haven," as it were, the second question is how well will Vermont handle the responsibility and cost to safely store this material and provide the extremely rigid safety precautions needed to prevent not only unforeseen accidents but to protect this material from terrorists' attempts to steal the material or expose it as part of a deadly radiation suicide attack. This terrorist action would relegate 9/11 to a secondary homeland terrorist asterisk.
With so much regulatory oversight, most likely we can handle the protection.
The third question: How will we pay for the cost of building something safe to house these cannisters and supply security 24/7 from terrorist infiltration for who knows how many years?
No more questions. Just an idea.
Germany, several years ago, when they were faced with the same questions concerning the dismantling of their last nuclear plant made the area safe and paid to protect any residual radioactive material. Their solution was very transformative. They built an amusement park that to this day draws 600,000 tourists each year and is profitable. Actually a Dutch entrepreneur bought the property, made it safe and created a profitable business.
Sorry, one more question. Why can't we do something transformative? Such as, develop an idea that might return revenue to help with the cost of protecting the 56 'hot' canisters?
For instance, let's not dismantle what still stands at Yankee, and much does. We might be able to think of a revenue producing idea to add millions to the $25 million predicted to be left over after the area has been made safe (according to the latest report from the New York company), and save additional millions from the "cleanup fund" by not continuing the dismantling.
For example, we could establish the area and what remains as a nuclear power museum. There is only one other sort of nuclear museum in the U.S. and it's in the remote mountain country of Idaho (doesn't get many tourists).
We could take parts of what remains, move them to Rutland and create a tourist attraction. If the nuclear tower is still standing, we could attempt to create an amusement park. In the German amusement park, the tower is a swing ride.
The last question (I promise): Who is planning right now how Vermont is going to handle the situation presented when all that remains at the site are 56 canisters of radioactive material that we are legally and morally responsible to store and protect 24/7?
It will cost us millions of dollars per year, over many years. Who? (I lied.)
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
