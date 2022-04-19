Recently reading in the Herald that Rutland was about to “spruce up” its railroad yard, my initial excitement was crushed by the planning ideas: parking spaces, tree planting, walkways to the adjacent shopping center (and maybe downtown), warehouses and manufacturing buildings.
Now, in fairness, the suggestion for a park with trees is a good idea! I thought to myself, all is not lost, especially since the design is in a preliminary stage — hopefully not in limbo and open to transformative and targeted thinking.
What discouraged me was the lack of mention of any important thematic intentions (objectives) that would govern all the project decisions. For example, the design would project a marquee visitor welcome to Rutland — with its renewed vigor, vibe and youthful energy; reminiscent of the Boston Bunker Hill Bridge or the St. Louis Arch. Let’s make sure what is first seen in the design is a spectacular entrance way: maybe digital or a majestic and magical piece of urban art — both suggesting a community that respects diversity, equity and inclusion.
Once those in charge decide what is most important in this project, that is, the opportunity to reinforce our need to attract young people to live and thrive in our community, our budget and time will better be served for we will create an area supportive of our need to attract people here to help invigorate our economic and social values.
This rail area project is a spectacular opportunity to bring dimension to what we all lately have been saying about acknowledging and respecting our fellow humans — no matter their race, creed, sexual orientation, education or cultural beliefs.
With this kind of objective agreed to, parking spaces would be designed in ways not common or usual. Nothing in this project should be ordinary. Trees and plantings would be grouped in ways associated with the best of Vermont’s landscape; lighted walking paths would be pleasant and surprising experiences; any buildings would reflect what is a very popular building style, timber-building use; a park would include a natural playground and comfortable seating inviting gathering and communication. All would be creatively lighted to be experienced day or night.
Planning this project, and all to come, with the objective of reflecting our most imperative need — attracting young people to come here to live permanently — we will advance our quest to change Vermont’s demographic mix to enrich the state’s economic viability.
These focused design objectives could also include Rutland and Killington information delivered in advanced digital formats. The area could accommodate visitor contingencies such as help when cars won’t start. The area could have an adaption of Japanese airline huts — a place to stay when weather conditions prevent further travel. So many other concepts would be transformative indicators of what one might expect living in a community that takes a sincere and collective interest in the well-being of all its residents; in a community that delivers on its promise — live the life you were meant to live — with the help of all who live here.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
