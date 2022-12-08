Give yourself an early Christmas gift. Drive to the Amtrak rail parking lot and park near the new Rutland art sculpture titled, "Across Time and Space." Stand next to it. Walk around it. It appears to be a locomotive (a train engine) with the power to move from place to place.
But as you look at the complexity of this sculpture created out of scrap metal, you realize the artist was telling us much more — he was telling us about ourselves. Good urban art does this — or at the very least, causes one to ask questions about the self and the world.
Each of us will interpret this sculpture in our own way. Here's my way.
This massive piece is a perfect metaphor for what so many stakeholders are doing to revitalize Rutland. The power of a locomotive relates to the extent of our desire to move Rutland toward a Vermont destination for gathering, entertainment and greater economic prosperity.
The complex arrangement of the various scrap pieces tells us our efforts to revitalize Rutland is no easy task. It will take the efforts of all Rutlanders to move to the place it needs to be. So many iron pieces also remind us that, to transform Rutland, we need to address many issues that will combine to achieve our goal. Nothing is unimportant. Again, the many pieces of scrap metal say Rutland welcomes and looks forward to greater diversity and all people participation.
The design of this immobile piece appears to be in motion — powerful motion. To me, this reminds us we are making strides toward increasing the vibrancy of our town. Reminds us to stay the course no matter the barriers and obstacles.
Finally, the overwhelming power of the piece gives me the confidence, no matter the naysayers, pessimists and those who are unable to make decisions, we will get to our destination. So take the time to enjoy and appreciate this new piece of Rutland urban art. There is no better gift in these stressful times to wrap yourself up in the powerful arms of optimism, "Across Time and Space."
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
