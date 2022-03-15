If you research town rejuvenation or how to add vibration and energy to a downtown, the first best practice is the town must know what it wants to be, then write a plan to make it happen. This planning can be a long, expensive undertaking and uncover some seemingly unmovable barriers, the most difficult is getting acceptance of the plan from the stakeholders.
We can all agree Rutland could use a plan. Rutland could use more people coming to its downtown. Rutland could use an economic Renaissance. So, while all agree, but not all experience, any townwide planning, I want to recommend a way to spruce up downtown while we all wrest with what is best for Rutland downtown.
My idea will deliver two advantages: First, my way will result immediately in attracting more people. Two, my way will give us an effective document that can be used to erode the nonacceptance of planning by the stakeholders.
My way goes like this:
— Let’s use some of the federal and state money to hire a creative town architectural group to develop an early plan with simple sprucing up ideas that can be readily incorporated plus some ideas that could prompt a beginning to long-term planning. This group submits a visualization (a creative rendering) of ideas that will immediately add vitality to the downtown environment.
— The concepts are many: textured sidewalks, trees and flowers surrounding places for respite, some imaginative urban art pieces, vendor kiosks selling sugary delights, plus ideas to decorate the downtown during holidays, for starters.
— Now, you have a transformative visualization of a short-term, spruced-up downtown and ideas that could be part of a community/downtown plan.
— Stuff to convince the naysayers; right now we have the money, we have the time, and we have the need; a picture is worth a thousand words, not all the time, but this picture now would. And we can use the picture to pick selected ideas for initial implementation.
Let’s call my idea a palatable way to get transformative thinking addressing the sprucing up of our lackluster downtown.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
