In 1966, Walt Disney created the concept of EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow). His design group’s creative theme was The Magic in Possibilities.
Wanting to help revitalize downtown Rutland in a transformative way, this theme struck me as appropriate for my commentary because what makes transformational decision-making work is a vast array of assumptions (ideas). Without assumptions, dramatic ones, we tend, as Einstein always insisted, to have an inclination to solve new problems with old ideas which, most likely, created the new problems in the first place.
I have numerous ideas to share, at the very least, to provoke conversation, pique imaginations and/or serve as inspiration for transformative downtown development.
However, before getting into some of my ideas, I must remind those most interested in downtown revitalization that they must first determine what the character or what might be called the look, style or appearance they want for the ‘new’ Rutland? And just as important, whom do they want to attract? These decisions will guide design approaches and so many more of the logistic determinations needed. The most interested must also develop a detailed, written, strategic plan and embrace its content with an intense passion.
Now, about some possibilities! We start the transformation by ‘creating’ more space called downtown. We can’t just concentrate on Center Street as our downtown, so let’s consider downtown starting at the Court House extending to the former Mintzer lumber yard and linking this entire area to the Commons via West Street. Research by the Brookings Institute demonstrates that larger downtowns yield 30% more commercial revenue and increase people traffic proportionally.
A tram, trolley or overhead lift will get people from the Commons ‘parking area’ to Center Street and the rest of the ‘new’ Rutland downtown.
In the Commons is an entertainment venue for music, drama and dance, which replaces and enlarges the existing gazebo footprint.
In the Alley Green is an upscale, imaginative, learning play/park area for children, tended to by merchant staff while parents shop.
In Depot Park is a permanent farmers’ market wherein food stuffs can be displayed in a more appealing way, where permanent shops have a place, where comfortable and stylish gathering places keep people excited, downtown longer, safe and entertained.
The old Mintzer brothers lumber yard would be a huge market/gathering place offering unique centralized shopping, entertainment and dining. Or the area could be designed as an art district with artist studios and other kinds of design and creative attractions.
Throughout the ‘downtown space’ sidewalks don’t exist, replaced by architectural streetscapes. Streetscapes are not sidewalks. They are more like pathways, textured, inclined, bridged, designed in ways city architects are now calling ‘Green Walkable Urbanism.’
Merchants Row has a ‘green’ designed center median down the middle with sitting and gathering areas, information kiosks, fire pits and contemporary urban art, extending from the Court House past Center Street to the existing Mintzer lumber yard — now, as I said, an eclectic shopping/gathering mall complete with plenty of trees, forest stone and plants.
Because the climate is warming, we need trees and plants growing, too, on vertical surfaces of buildings to cool the area and keep the air safe.
Linking the permanent farmers’ market with Center Street is an overpass ending at the beginning of Center Street and Merchants Row, capped by a tall urban art piece, placed at the center of two stairways leading upward to additional downtown space.
These stairways will lead to upper deck green walkways over Center Street streetscapes. Here, people will access either new upper-floor building residences or possibly boutique retail stores and art shops.
Linking both sides of the street will be several wide overpasses serving as both interesting overlooks and entertainment areas, or local restaurant outside dining areas, all designed with ‘green urbanism’ trees and plants.
Center Street can either be a completely walkable space or it, too, could have a center green median (with allowable two-way traffic on each side) that, in part, could be an alternative location for local restaurant outside dining.
Most likely, by Disney’s standards, these possibilities might not suit the requirements to be deemed magic. And to the most interested, these possibilities might be considered impractical, too aggressive, a bit too far out, not economically feasible, crazy even. But transformative ideas are what are needed to revitalize the economy of downtown Rutland and add much needed vibrancy and energy.
Truly, there can be magic in Rutland possibilities, but only if we have what it takes to believe in the magic of transformative possibilities and possess the passion to begin.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
