"If I have seen further, it's because of my standing on the shoulders of giants." This famous statement by Sir Isaac Newton in the 17th century is a metaphor for believing progress depends on the creative thinking of others, contemporary or gone before.
Creative thinking, in turn, begins when one makes decisions after data immersion.
The creative idea becomes something that never is a magic trick, such as a rabbit jumping out of a top hat. The new idea is the combination of thinking of current and gone-before people who might have faced similar situations. When we think new thoughts and about new associations, the brain produces thousands of nerve synapses making it possible to simply think differently about something — most times without bias and dependence on familiar and traditional solutions.
Let me be specific. Rutland has five opportunities to make creative, transformative decisions that can have positive effects on Vermont's future economic growth and the continuation of the elements that enrich one's lifestyle. They are: revamping the railyard, Center Street, Center Street Alley, Depot Park and the gazebo on the Main Street Commons.
Here, I will focus on downtown Rutland (Center Street) because we are already in the process of planning that, hopefully, will add energy and vibe to downtown and bring more people to the Rutland downtown experience.
I started to think creatively about downtown after my own data immersion by way of a Google search titled "downtown design and architectural sidewalks." The downtown design concepts I reviewed, from around the world, stimulated my thinking about our downtown.
Let me share first the common strategy I noted. The best and most successful downtowns are endowed with attractive natural environments.
For example, right here in Vermont, Burlington's Church Street has adjacency with Lake Champlain and Waterfront Park. The renewed Brandon downtown has a river that runs through, generating several opportunities for inspirational pedestrian gathering locations. Similar opportunities were in Texas with the Austin Waterway and so many environmental wonders that stand majestic in Canadian downtowns such as downtown Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, by the ocean.
To some, Rutland may have historic charm. But I believe we can all agree it lacks a natural environment that would dictate a design approach to add vibrancy and energy to what exists. Therefore, we have to create or transform what exists into something that isn't there now.
With my Google data immersion, I came up with this creative thinking: a transformative environmental change for Center Street begins not with the decision whether the street is closed to all traffic or to one-way traffic, with some seating and a few trees and shrubs.
What can be transformative would be to bring a Vermont signature environmental atmosphere to Center Street. How? Go up. Build a contemporary but rustic overhead structure. Leave the current traffic pattern as it is now. On the new overhead area, add what constitutes the best of the Vermont environment: tree forests, flower gardens, stone gathering places, hearths, unique table arrangements, some selected commercial product kiosks (farmers' markets, art displays, creative art items, country dining and certainly many thought-provoking urban art pieces).
The structure would have design-oriented stairways to access the many commercial opportunities below. The commercial area below would be designed with architectural pathways accessing stores, etc. The structure itself is an art piece producing what we sought to initially create, that is, an inviting, energetic, creative environmental adjacency.
This idea is not unrealistic. I believe it is transformative, but you may not. However, I am hoping, at the very least, your reading here stimulates new thinking about developing a transformative Rutland downtown. It's easy and not time-consuming in today's digital world to discover data and information, to help one make the kind of decisions that will assure an enriched economic future and attract young people to live, work and thrive here.
If as Newton advised, we need to stand on the shoulders of giants, to go further, then make sure before you decide an issue, or hear a presentation or give input, you seek giants. They are often no further than a simple Google search.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.