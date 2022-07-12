An art technique, trompe l'oeil, in French literally means "trick of the eye." Three-dimensional art in murals and on pavement have been tricking our eyes for thousands of years, from cave illustrations drawn with what is called occlusion, to our quest to conquer the mysteries of perspective and proportion during the Renaissance. Today, some of the most attention getting and successful urban art are three-dimensional murals and pavements.
Three-dimensional art creates depth and space that is not really there making it fun to look at: one feels the same sensations and excitement felt when you are amazed at a well-executed magic trick or illusion. Three-dimensional art is visually spectacular and when photographed, the three-dimensional effect is further enhanced. The three-dimensional art effect allows the viewer to escape the stress of work and play. So, three-dimensional art is used frequently in office and work environments to increase productivity.
Three-dimensional art is immersive and interactive. People will move around the art continuously to view where it appears three dimensional and when it defies identifiable structure. Three-dimensional art is involving and fun; and a proven people attractor. Three-dimensional art brings people back continually because viewing this type of art is an interactive entertainment experience that excites the pleasure receptors in our brain. Three-dimensional art is so involving that leading companies use pavement art (when the image is drawn on a horizontal plane) to advertise to prospects by having them immerse themselves in the three-dimensional illusion of product and theme.
I hope at this point you are convinced of the proven ability of three-dimensional art to attract and allow people to enjoy a new experience. If you need more facts, I suggest you Google "three-dimensional art." See examples, read about how effective this art technique is at continually bringing back people to view it over and over again. Why? Because they don't believe their eyes and the wonder they saw.
Now, to us and our quest to revive the economic vitality of downtown Rutland. Imagine that we remove the existing statues from Center Street Alley and put them in places along the Main Street Commons, where such memorial statuary currently exist and in my opinion, belong.
Now look at the huge blank wall that is the back of the theater building facing the alley grass. Imagine a three-dimensional mural painted on it of a section of an European coastal town and bay, such as Positano, Portofino, Sorento, Italy. You can see various colored and shaped villas, numerous balconies, people looking out at the bay and sea. The mural extends down to meet the pavement where you see rocks, sea water and a beach extending to the existing alley grass — all in mind-arresting three dimension, so real to your mind you have to stand a few feet from the mural to expose its two dimension.
Now imagine the beach reaching a large pavement three-dimensional mural on a large portion of the alley grass where you see sailboats in the bay with their sails reaching out to the sky; and the sea depths filled with fish, sea creatures and fauna — so much, so real you reprimand yourself for forgetting to bring your fishing rod and tackle, some sailing shoes maybe.
Around this "Rutland Seaport" are "real" tables and chairs for stress-less relaxation, a peaceful lunch, gathering conversation or for just quietly gazing at a luxurious environment, smiling while your mind is thoroughly entertained by the illusion.
If you are in the position to give input, vote or make decisions about creating a downtown attraction guaranteed to bring people to downtown Rutland; and guaranteed to create favorable media attention and word of mouth, plus add palpable energy, vibe and image to downtown Rutland, please seriously consider this transformative recommendation and it's positive advantages — all real, no fooling, no tricks, no illusions, just results.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
