In my recent Herald commentary, Railyard Makeover, published April 19, I recommend a piece of art that would reinforce and dimensionalize the Rutland Declaration of Inclusion (a sincere affirmation and acceptance of all races, creeds, beliefs, etc.). I wrote that such a piece of urban art be a dominant feature of the renewed railyard plan.
This art would serve three purposes. One, the sculpture would reinforce that Rutland is truly a welcoming community for all peoples to live, work and thrive here. Two, the sculpture would be indicative of Rutland’s renewed energetic and vibrant effort to bring young people to live here permanently by developing what this demographic group requires to live the life they were meant to live. Three, the art piece would be an attraction to bring people to the Rutland downtown area.
In the commentary, I hadn’t any specific idea for this art — but now I do. I am first suggesting it should be part of the new Center Street planning (just closer to downtown). I am not recommending any material nor specific style for my welcoming sculpture because I don’t know enough about urban art. But I want you to imagine it looking like this: arranged in a circular gathered group — seated and standing around a symbol of safety and comfort, such as a campfire — here are figures of illustrious people representing various races and creeds — Chief Joseph, Martin Luther King, William Penn, (an Asian hero, a Muslim historical person, a person that best represents the LGBTQ) — all recognizable in the style, color and design that represents their culture and differences. I know my specific character suggestions lack educated understanding, but hopefully, your imagination can exist side by side at this point with my historical shortcomings.
Also, this sculpture is what might be referred to as having viewer participation capability; that is, it is designed in a way to allow visitors to stand or sit among the represented figures; and when photographed, the visitor(s) appear as an integral part of the gathering — depicting a welcoming place for all — where an individual is truly accepted in a community with understanding attitudes, sincere attentiveness and meaningful care. This participative and inclusive feature reinforces the acceptance of all and on a practical side, is a fun experience which should bring people to the art more often.
Imagine people showing these photos to friends. Imagine, too, Rutland developing tourist material of this sculpture. Imagine the word-of-mouth value of this piece of urban art.
Now, after all this imagining, forget your imagination and think about this. What Rutland artist can best bring this concept to fruition? What organization and/or local stakeholder would underwrite and spearhead this project?
And just one more thing. What can you personally do to get this project considered and included in the railyard and Center Street’s renewal plans? (Please note, while I believe my concept is valid, what is more important is making sure a piece of welcoming urban art is an integral part of Rutland’s renewal projects.)
Diversity, equity and inclusion are foundational strategies to expedite our downtown revival and bring more people to live permanently in our state. An imaginative sculpture standing conspicuously in the center of Rutland City is a bold pronouncement of community encompassing everything that community should stand for: unconditional acceptance, active visibility and arduous support.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
