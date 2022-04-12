Doane Robinson, an early 20th-century historian, was called “The Father of Mount Rushmore.” It was his inspiration and initiative that created this huge South Dakota stone sculpture. And don’t be misguided. The sculpture was not created to honor the presidents depicted nor meant to be a patriotic gesture. It was created, in his words, “to draw people to the state from all over the country.” And it worked. This attraction draws more than 2 million tourists annually. Doane did his job well.
So, when I ask where are Rutland’s Doane Robinsons, I am rhetorically and specifically asking where are the people with plans to develop Rutland attractions to incentify people from all over the country — specifically, those who weekend at their Killington million-dollar houses (75% of which were recently bought for cash — but certainly not excluding those in homes of lesser value and, of course, those Vermont residents living in the nearby Rutland region).
Now, ever since I bought my Chittenden house in 1968, people, including myself, have asked what can we do to bring Killington residents to spend more time in Rutland? At one point in the near past, Rutland was a place frequented and thoroughly enjoyed by locals and Killington skiers, tourists and residents.
But today, and for many years past, Rutland has suffered both economic and social decline.
So, let’s all again seriously ask ourselves what attractions can draw Killington residents and Killington tourists to the town they pass through (maybe sometimes stop to buy groceries) then never look back until the vacation or ski weekend ends, and it’s time to pass through again on their way to their permanent homes in the rest of the country.
Peter Drucker, the marketing guru, would caution all his clients that, in order to successfully sell their product or service, they must ask themselves three questions: What am I selling, who is my customer, what differentiates my product.
In our case, we know from retail home sales experience that this potential customer is able to purchase a million-dollar house in cash, lives in nearby states, and is employed by high tech and financial/ investment companies. And, as an added piece of customer segmentation, this potential Rutland “frequenter” earns $2 million or more per year.
I would say this is good initial marketing information as we ask what can we do to attract this segment to Rutland?
The answers can probably only come from an organized piece of research but I have a few assumptions and questions. Maybe, if we combine these with planned research, we can more effectively determine the kind of attractions we need to draw these Killington residents to Rutland.
First, some questions. Why did this person buy an expensive second house in Vermont? What does he want to do, other than ski or relax? What does Vermont give him emotionally? Does she use the house to entertain business guests? Does she have children? Ages? What does he look forward to doing in Vermont that he can’t do from where she comes from?
Some assumptions: This potential Rutland visitor is college educated; she gets great enjoyment from outdoor activities; she appreciates the bucolic, seemingly stress-free environment of Vermont; what would he tell us about what is here in Vermont that is not available in number and kind where he lives permanently.
Certainly, these are starter assumptions and questions. I suggest you think about them and add your own questions and assumptions for often, good questions yield the best solutions.
We all are stakeholders and have the responsibility to help revitalize Rutland economically and socially. At this time, it is imperative we capitalize on the opportunity of having so many potential Rutland customers just 14 miles away.
Lastly, when we are successful at drawing people from Killington to Rutland we will, I am sure, effectively contribute to attracting young people to permanently live, work and play here because the more we satisfy these neighbors, the more they will speak about their experiences to friends country-wide, and many will decide to stay.
So, I ask again, where are the Rutland Robinsons? We need you now.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
